You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil gains 1% as China pushes Trump for more tariff rollbacks

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 6:25 AM

rk_oiljack_061119.jpg
Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Tuesday on hopes for a US-China trade agreement and optimism that Washington could roll back some tariffs on Chinese imports.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Tuesday on hopes for a US-China trade agreement and optimism that Washington could roll back some tariffs on Chinese imports.

Brent crude futures rose 83 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at US$62.96 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended 69 cents, or 1.2 per cent, higher at US$57.23 a barrel.

China is pushing US President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a so-called Phase 1 deal, which would ease the economic impact of the trade dispute between the world's two biggest oil consumers.

"While such a development could accommodate a signing of a Phase 1 deal that would allow for a further increase in risk acceptance and hence, bullish spillover from the equities and into the oil complex, a major long term agreement still appears elusive well into next year," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, said in a report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opec Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the oil market outlook for 2020 may be brighter than previously forecast, appearing to downplay any need for deeper production cuts.

SEE ALSO

Brazil hopes to raise US$26.5b in mega oil field auction

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia meet in December. The so-called Opec+ alliance has since January cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day.

Iran's oil minister on Monday said he expects further production cuts to be agreed in December.

Opec also said it would supply a diminishing amount of oil in the next five years as output increases from US shale deposits and elsewhere.

Opec's production of crude oil and other liquids is expected to decline to 32.8 million bpd by 2024, the group said in its 2019 World Oil Outlook.

Meanwhile, Asia's oil demand growth is expected to more than double to 815,000 bpd in 2020, the head of energy consulting firm FGE said on.

In the United States, crude inventories rose 4.3 million barrels last week to 440.5 million, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late Tuesday, nearly triple analysts' forecasts for a 1.5 million-barrel build.

Official US government data is due to be released on Wednesday.

Oil also drew support from the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut last week, weakness in the dollar and improved US jobs growth in October, analysts said.

"We believe that the strength in oil prices will be short-lived, given the scale of the surplus that is expected over the 1H20," ING analyst Warren Patterson said, referring to the first half of 2020.

"The risk to this view is if Opec+ surprises the market in December by announcing even deeper than expected cuts for 2020."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China to resume Canadian beef, pork imports: Trudeau

Brazil hopes to raise US$26.5b in mega oil field auction

Oil up on optimism over US-China talks, US jobs

ArcelorMittal calls off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

For gold, best to take cautious view on trade talks' progress

Singapore multi-family office remains cautious about trade progress

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil's Vale failed to report dam defects that could have avoided tragedy: official

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Mining giant Vale failed to report problems at a massive tailings dam in Brazil that could have...

Nov 6, 2019 07:05 AM
Transport

Struggling Norwegian Air raises 2.5b Norwegian crowns from share sale, bond issue

[OSLO] Norwegian Air on Tuesday raised 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns (S$370 million) to meet the struggling airline's...

Nov 6, 2019 07:01 AM
Garage

E-sports startup EVOS bags US$4.4m, to expand into influencer management

SINGAPORE-BASED startup EVOS Esports has raised US$4.4 million in Series A funds as it looks to seize the untapped...

Nov 6, 2019 06:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

China to resume Canadian beef, pork imports: Trudeau

[OTTAWA] China has agreed to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced...

Nov 6, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Top Trump ally admits tying Ukraine aid to Biden investigation

[WASHINGTON] A top ally of President Donald Trump admitted he told a Ukraine official that US military aid was...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly