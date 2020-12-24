Oil gains 2% after draws in US product inventories

Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, boosted by draws in US inventories of crude, petrol and distillates that lifted investors' hopes for some return in fuel demand.

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, boosted by draws in US inventories of crude, petrol and distillates that lifted investors' hopes for some return in fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose US$1.12, or 2.2 per cent, to settle at US$51.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose US$1.10, or 2.3 per cent, to settle at US$48.12 a barrel.

US crude inventories fell by 562,000 barrels in the week to Dec 18 to 499.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks fell by a surprise 1.1 million barrels in the week to 237.8 million barrels, the EIA said, while distillate stockpiles fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week to 148.9 million barrels, more than expected.

"We saw a modest recovery in distillate demand and gasoline demand that was indicative of the holiday season," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. "Those demand figures combined with gasoline and distillate inventory draws have helped to support the market this morning."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 2 to 348 in the week to Dec 23, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Wednesday.

A falling US dollar also supported prices. A weak greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities such as crude oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Investors also kept an eye on Nigeria, where supply disruptions helped lift prices. Exxon Mobil Corp issued a force majeure on the Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal last week after a fire hit the facility and injured two workers.

A source told Reuters production is expected to resume in early January.

The stream was expected to load about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December and 150,000 bpd in January.

Still, oil markets remain jittery about the future recovery of oil demand as a new, highly infectious variant of the novel coronavirus has hit Britain, prompting a slew of countries to shut their borders to the country.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remained elevated as more businesses faced restrictions and consumers hunkered down amid rising Covid-19 cases.

REUTERS