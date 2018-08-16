You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil gains but darker demand outlook tempers gains

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 10:01 PM

[LONDON] Oil rose as global markets steadied on Thursday, recouping some of the previous day's 2 per cent slide, though a weakening outlook for crude demand kept prices in check.

The oil market had felt the effects on Wednesday of a large build in US inventories that added to concern over the outlook for fuel demand while crude was also swept lower by broader selling of industrial commodities such as copper.

China and the United States have implemented several rounds of tit-for-tat trade tariffs and threatened further duties on exports worth hundreds of billions of dollars, which could knock global economic growth.

The crisis gripping the Turkish lira, meanwhile, has rattled other emerging markets and reverberated across equities, bonds and raw materials.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brent crude oil futures were up 39 US cents at US$71.15 a barrel at 1213 GMT, while US crude futures rose 14 US cents on the day to US$65.15.

"The growth story is now more or less a US growth story. The rest of the world isn't playing along any longer," said Saxo Bank commodities strategist Ole Hansen.

"It also really reflects how the theme in the commodities market has so quickly changed from being one where the worry was about supply, with Iran sanctions for oil or Chilean (miner) strikes for copper, and now the focus is on demand."

On the supply front, data US data on Wednesday showed crude output rose by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10.9 million bpd in the week ending Aug 10. Crude inventories increased by 6.8 million barrels, representing the largest weekly rise since March last year.

"This build certainly hasn't helped market sentiment," Dutch bank ING said after the release of the EIA report.

While supply rises in the United States, Asian markets are showing signs of slowdown as trade disputes and a stronger US dollar drag on the economies of some of the world's largest oil buyers.

"This balance (between supply and demand) ... has a profound influence on global and regional oil stocks. Ultimately, it is the latter that determines oil prices," said PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga.

"Get that right and you will have a good idea what to expect for months and years ahead."

Providing some support for Brent crude were looming US sanctions against Iran's oil exports, set to start from November. Iran's biggest customers, such as India, South Korea and Japan, are already scaling back orders.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold given respite by planned US, China trade talks

Oil tumbles on surprise build in US crude inventories

Twilight of South African gold mining fuels job crisis

Kenyan farmers toast EU demand for avocados

Oil slips as strong dollar pressures, equities gains support

Interest income, fair value gains lift Straits Trading Q2 net 3 times to S$34m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-08-06T044616Z_1852675711_RC15C3FFBCC0_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening