You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil giant Shell vows to become carbon neutral by 2050

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 3:45 PM

AB_shell_160420.jpg
Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell pledged Thursday to become carbon neutral by 2050, matching a commitment by rival BP as climate change looms large over the energy sector.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell pledged Thursday to become carbon neutral by 2050, matching a commitment by rival BP as climate change looms large over the energy sector.

"Society's expectations have shifted quickly in the debate around climate change," chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

"Shell now needs to go further with our own ambitions, which is why we aim to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner. Society, and our customers, expect nothing less."

The company said it planned to have net zero emissions from the manufacture of all its products by 2050 "at the latest".

It will also seek "to be in step with society's aim to limit the average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change".

SEE ALSO

Japan's 2018/19 greenhouse emissions fall 3.9% to record low

Shell will look to reduce what it described as the "net carbon footprint" of its energy products by around 65 per cent by 2050, and by 30 per cent by 2035.

It will also try and pivot towards serving businesses and sectors that also aim for net-zero emissions by 2050.

The pledge comes as the sector has been ravaged by collapsing oil prices.

World oil prices nosedived Wednesday to near two-decade lows, with WTI crude tumbling under US$20 a barrel, as dire warnings about a virus-triggered demand shock overshadowed a deal to cut output.

Prices have crumbled as the virus slams the global economy and its appetite for energy, with the situation compounded by a supply glut resulting from a price war between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC rival Russia.

The haemorrhaging in prices has placed severe strain on Shell's finances and forced it to cut investment.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic having a serious impact on people's health and our economies, these are extraordinary times," Mr van Beurden said ahead of an annual investment briefing later Thursday.

"Yet even at this time of immediate challenge, we must also maintain the focus on the long-term," he added in reference to the carbon neutral target.

In February, Shell's main British rival BP also declared its aim to achieve "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050 under new chief executive Bernard Looney but it faced criticism from environmental campaigners over the lack of detail on how it planned to hit the target.

After various climate-related disasters - and protests that have been inspired by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg - several countries have announced a climate emergency, which has prompted an increasing number of companies to try to curb carbon emissions in line with the Paris climate change goals.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Top Asian LNG buyer seeks to delay shipments deep into 2020

Malaysia to delay nationwide rollout of B20 biodiesel mandate due to coronavirus curbs

Gold eases on stronger dollar, dire economic outlook caps losses

Oil bounces back as rising stockpiles seen pointing to lower output amid coronavirus

Swiber in talks for possible US$200m cash investment, bond issuance

Oil sinks after record 19m barrel US crude build

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 03:46 PM
Consumer

Australia's top casinos flag big layoffs, new debt funding to combat virus

[BENGALURU] Australia's top two casino operators said on Thursday they have laid off about 20,000 staff either...

Apr 16, 2020 03:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets rallied in opening deals on Thursday, despite losses elsewhere, as investors focused...

Apr 16, 2020 03:27 PM
Technology

Apple chipmaker TSMC's profit soars on iPhone demand

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), chipmaker to Apple and Huawei Technologies, reported a 91 per...

Apr 16, 2020 03:18 PM
Government & Economy

Crunch time for world's supply chains to deliver masks and meat

[LONDON] Covid-19 is about to put the global trading system through its most dramatic stress-test since World War II...

Apr 16, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

IMF head says UK should seek longer Brexit transition

[LONDON] Britain should ask for an extension to its post-Brexit transition period to ease uncertainty at a time when...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.