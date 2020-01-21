You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps after unrest hits key Opec producers Iraq and Libya

Concerns over supply disruptions push price over US$65 a barrel
Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

OIL jumped back above US$65 a barrel as supply disruptions in Iraq and Libya reignited concerns over the market's vulnerability to geopolitical risk in key production regions.

Futures rose more than 1.7 per cent in London and New York after Libya's oil production almost ground to a halt as armed forces closed a pipeline, shuttering output from the nation's biggest oil project.

Meanwhile in Iraq, output stopped at a field on Sunday, with supply from a second site threatened as unrest escalates in Opec's second-biggest producer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The double-whammy of disruptions in two key producers has jolted focus back to supply risks as oil markets continue their dramatic start to the year.

SEE ALSO

Gulf carriers continue to fly over Iraq, Iran after military action deters others

Brent crude has swung in an US$8-a-barrel trading range as initial fears that the US killing of a top Iranian general threatened Middle East exports gave way to confidence that the world had an adequate supply cushion.

"Supply risks are the main driver behind oil's advance - from US-Iran tensions to Libya's disruption and now to Iraq's production halt at a major oil field," Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures, said by phone.

"While a potential surge in crude output from non-Opec countries will limit oil's further increase, the market will continue to be rattled by these geopolitical risks for now."

Brent crude added as much as US$1.15, or 1.8 per cent, to US$66 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange and traded at US$65.52 as of 3.40 pm in Singapore. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed as much as US$1.19, or 2 per cent, to US$59.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange, before easing to US$59.08. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Eight EU nations back naval force to patrol Strait of Hormuz

[PARIS] The French foreign ministry said Monday that eight European Union nations had given their support for a new...

Jan 21, 2020 12:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Utico's rescue offer not open to Hyflux's Olivia Lum, says CEO

UTICO, the Emirati utility firm and hopeful white knight of Singapore's beleaguered Hyflux said its proposed offer...

Jan 21, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Tony Hall to step down as BBC chief

[LONDON] After leading the BBC for seven years, Tony Hall said Monday that he would resign this summer, an...

Jan 20, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

Ukraine reports first H5 bird flu case in three years

[PARIS] Ukraine has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm in the west-central part of the...

Jan 20, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Embraer studies turboprop to be developed through Boeing venture

[DUBLIN] Brazilian planemaker Embraer is in the advanced stages of studying the launch of a new turboprop aircraft...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly