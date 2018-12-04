You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps most since June on Canada output cuts, Opec+ pact

Prices got a further boost as Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping called a truce in their trade dispute
Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181204_PQOIL4_3633828.jpg
Bullish investors are taking heart that the world's biggest producers are ready to take action after crude collapsed into a bear market on fears of a glut.
BT FILE PHOTO

Seoul

OIL was jolted higher by efforts across the globe to support prices as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their pact to manage the market and Canada's largest producing province ordered unprecedented output curbs. Prices retreated slightly after Qatar said it was leaving Opec.

After their worst month in a decade, futures in New York and London advanced more than 5 per cent on Monday. Although Moscow and Riyadh have yet to confirm any fresh cuts, the agreement by the Russian and Saudi leaders over the weekend opens the door for a deal at the Opec meeting this week in Vienna. Alberta's decision to curtail production by 325,000 barrels a day put a rocket under oil's rally before Qatar's surprise announcement that it was leaving the producer group to focus on gas.

Prices got a further boost as Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping called a truce in their trade dispute, with the US president agreeing to postpone a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods for three months in return for greater purchases of American products. The pact prompted a rally in riskier assets, including oil, as fears over the economic fallout of the trade war ease.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bullish investors are taking heart that the world's biggest producers are ready to take action after crude collapsed into a bear market on fears of a glut. Speculation over whether the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will curb output has gripped the market in recent weeks, causing volatility to spike. While Opec delegates said the Saudi and Russian leaders have given political blessing for an agreement, questions remain, including the size of any potential cut.

"We may see prices recovering to US$60 a barrel this month and depending on how much and until when Opec's output curbs will continue, we might be heading towards US$70," Sungchil Will Yun, Seoul-based commodity analyst at HI Investment & Futures, said by phone. "Canada's production cuts are adding to the bullish sentiment in the oil market, removing concerns of oversupply that has so far been dampening prices."

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery climbed as much as US$2.92, or 5.7 per cent, to US$53.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its biggest intraday gain since June. The contract traded at US$53.51 at 3.37pm in Seoul, after losing 22 per cent last month. Total volume traded was more than triple the 100-day average.

Brent for February settlement rose as much as 5.3 per cent to US$62.60 a barrel on London's ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude was at an US$8.59 premium to WTI for the same month. The January contract expired on Friday after declining 1.3 per cent.

Opec's president and the United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said he was optimistic Opec+ will reach an agreement in Vienna over a cut in production for 2019. Technical teams are working on the level of the cuts necessary and the reference baseline for the reduction, he said.

Alberta's unprecedented curbs, announced on Sunday, are an effort to ease a crisis in the nation's energy industry. The province will reduce production of raw crude and bitumen by 8.7 per cent starting in January until the levels of excess oil in storage are drawn down. The reduction would then drop to 95,000 barrels a day until the end of next year at the latest.

The amount being cut is more than the total production of each of Opec's three smallest members: Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of Congo.

"It's always more impactful when everyone joins the fray," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at Oanda Corp. "It definitely highlights just how critical a supply cut at this juncture is needed to stop oil prices for plummeting. It's a bullish set up all around."

Alberta's producers have been particularly battered by crude's slump amid surging oil-sands output, a shortage of pipeline space and heavy US refinery maintenance. The province is following the advice of companies like Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, which have been hammered by record low prices for heavy Canadian crude.

Meanwhile, Qatar's energy minister said the country, which accounted for less than 2 per cent of Opec's production in October, would leave from January and thereafter would not be committed to any agreements by the group. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Qatar to quit Opec next month to focus on natural gas production

Australia may be bugging wrong party for power cost spike

Tianqi buys stake in lithium miner SQM from Nutrien for US$4.1b

Merchant ships may turn to gasoline to comply with new emission rules

Glencore shakes up management; copper chief Mistakidis to retire

Oil shock: Qatar announces Opec exit days before pivotal meeting

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray
5 PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Ceasefire good news for Asia markets, EM currencies

Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Can US-China trade truce become a bigger bargain?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening