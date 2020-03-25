You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil little changed as falling demand offsets hopes of US aid package

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 6:36 AM

nz_oilrefinery_250331.jpg
Oil prices rose modestly on Tuesday, but settled off the day's highs as the coronavirus pandemic's heavy toll on demand offset hopes for a forthcoming US$2 trillion US economic relief package.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose modestly on Tuesday, but settled off the day's highs as the coronavirus pandemic's heavy toll on demand offset hopes for a forthcoming US$2 trillion US economic relief package.

India, the world's third largest oil consumer, ordered its 1.3 billion residents to stay home for three weeks as of Tuesday, the latest big fuel user to announce restrictions on social movement that have destroyed demand for petrol and jet fuel worldwide.

The oil market has been hit by twin shocks. The unexpected price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has unleashed a flood of supply while the pandemic is on track to cut fuel demand by at least 10 per cent worldwide.

Brent futures rose 12 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at US$27.15 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 65 cents, or 2.8 per cent, to settle at US$24.01.

"No one has a handle of how much the world will come to a halt," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York. "It will probably be impossible for oil prices to continue to stabilise."

SEE ALSO

Crude edges higher, US petrol slumps over 30% on sinking demand

Early in the session both Brent and WTI were trading up over 5 per cent. US petrol futures, meanwhile, soared over 30 per cent early day and closed up about 8 per cent.

The Fed on Monday rolled out programmes including backing for corporate bond purchases for the first time. Senior Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they were close to a deal on a US$2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package.

The price of oil has halved in 2020, hit by the demand shock caused by the pandemic and efforts to contain it, and removal of supply limits by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, when a deal by the so-called Opec+ fell apart in early March.

Saudi Arabia plans to boost exports, although they have yet to increase in March, sources at companies that track oil flows said on Monday.

"The extreme imbalance between supply and demand due to the travel restrictions has only just began to unfold in the physical markets, and the true impact will be felt in the coming weeks," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, in a note.

The latest round of weekly US oil reports are expected to show crude inventories rose for a ninth straight week.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) was scheduled to release its supply report on Tuesday at 4.30 EDT (2030 GMT), followed by the US government's figures on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold investors betting it's 2008 all over again

South Africa orders mines to close in 21-day virus lockdown

South Africa orders mines to close in 21-day virus lockdown

Australia's Viva Energy sees up to 90% plunge in jet fuel demand on travel curbs

Gold rises over 1% as Federal Reserve ramps up support measures

China's Jan-Feb pork imports surge 158% on pre-holiday stocking

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

French coronavirus lockdown should last 'at least six weeks': government advisors

[PARIS] The lockdown imposed last week in France to battle the coronavirus should last at least six weeks in total,...

Mar 25, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls for quick end to US coronavirus lockdown

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he wants to loosen the coronavirus lockdown in the United...

Mar 25, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

US congress homes in on US$2t rescue for virus-hit economy

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers scrambled Tuesday to seal a deal that buttresses the teetering economy by giving roughly...

Mar 25, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

First known child death in US from coronavirus

[LOS ANGELES] The first known death of a child due to the novel coronavirus in the United States was reported on...

Mar 25, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

India to go under total virus lockdown, says PM Modi

[NEW DELHI] India's 1.3 billion people will go under "total lockdown" for 21 days to combat the spread of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.