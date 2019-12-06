You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil little changed despite Opec+ plan to deepen cuts

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 6:10 AM

nz_oiljack_061219.jpg
Oil futures were steady to slightly firmer on Thursday despite OPEC and its allies planning one of the deepest output cuts this decade to prevent oversupply.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil futures were steady to slightly firmer on Thursday despite Opec and its allies planning one of the deepest output cuts this decade to prevent oversupply.

The deal would apply for an unexpectedly short period of the first three months of 2020, without an extension that the markets had been eyeing, and would exclude condensates from the cuts for the non-Opec allies, like Russia.

Brent crude futures settled at US$63.39 a barrel, up 39 US cents or 0.6 per cent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended at US$58.43 a barrel, unchanged from the previous settlement, after hitting the highest since late September earlier in the session.

A ministerial panel of key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allied producers led by Russia, known as Opec+, recommended deepening output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2020, according to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opec+ has agreed to voluntary supply cuts since 2017 to counter booming output from United States, now the world's top producer. Existing supply curbs of 1.2 million bpd are set to expire in March. A cut of 1.7 million bpd would amount to 1.7 per cent of global supply.

SEE ALSO

Oil jumps 3% on US stockpiles drop; further Opec output cuts seen

The Opec ministers gathered on Thursday in Vienna and Opec+ will meet again on Friday to vote on the deal.

"We've been on pins and needles waiting to see what the actual announcement is going to be, so that's why we've been up and down," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

US crude futures reversed an early rise and Brent pared gains after the ministerial panel also recommended excluding data on condensate from oil output figures for Russian and other non-Opec members.

Condensate is a high-value light type of crude oil extracted as a by-product of gas production.

For Russia, it means that some 760,000 bpd of condensate would be excluded from calculations, meaning Russian baseline production used for cuts would decline to around 10.66 million bpd from 11.42 million bpd.

"That is a way for Russia to compete with the US shale mainstay," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. "So what looked like an aggressive cut may end up being middling when we do the final analysis."

Opec's effort to deepen cuts and increase member compliance was also driven by the group's de facto leader Saudi Arabia's hopes to see higher oil prices to support its budget and initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Aramco's IPO will be the biggest in history, but will still fall significantly short of the towering US$2 trillion valuation long sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"It is becoming increasingly apparent that the Saudis are willing to incur some additional short-term pain at least until the Saudi Aramco IPO acquires a greater definition and a favourable reception," Jim Ritterbusch, president of trading advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco raises US$25.6b in biggest-ever IPO

Britain's fraud office opens Glencore bribery investigation

Asia coffee: Sluggish trade in Vietnam on low prices, Indonesia quiet

Gold prices gain on mixed US-China trade signals

Petrobras says it may divest billions more than forecast

China hot-rolled steel coil rises for 6th day amid falling inventories

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on lingering hopes for trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street supported by continued hopes for a US...

Dec 6, 2019 08:19 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit borrows A$205m to fund Australia mall stake purchase

SPH Reit has obtained A$205 million (S$194.8 million) in secured loans from Westpac Banking Corp to finance its...

Dec 6, 2019 08:14 AM
Government & Economy

Major European investors urge EU to enshrine climate goal in law

[BRUSSELS] European investors representing over six trillion euros (S$9.06 trillion) in assets are calling on...

Dec 6, 2019 08:11 AM
Companies & Markets

498m new Ascendas Reit units to start trading on Dec 6

ABOUT 498 million new units in Ascendas Reit (real estate investment trust) will begin trading on the Singapore...

Dec 6, 2019 07:59 AM
Government & Economy

Canada sees 'tough challenge' getting trade deal ratified by US

[OTTAWA] Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said it would be a "tough challenge" to get a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly