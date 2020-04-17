You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil little changed, US ties 18-year low after Opec cuts demand forecast

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 6:24 AM

nz_oilrefinery_170429.jpg
Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, as Brent crude rose modestly while US futures ended unchanged at an 18-year-low after some European countries said they would relax coronavirus restrictions even though Opec lowered its global oil demand forecast.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, as Brent crude rose modestly while US futures ended unchanged at an 18-year-low after some European countries said they would relax coronavirus restrictions even though Opec lowered its global oil demand forecast.

Brent futures gained 13 US cents, or 0.5 per cent, to settle at US$27.82 (S$39.6) a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended the day unchanged at US$19.87, marking the second straight day at its lowest close since February 2002.

The crude market has not been able to sustain a rally since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as Opec+, came to a deal at the weekend to drastically cut world supply.

However, traders said that because some countries in Europe are considering easing lockdowns, that could augur for a rebound in fuel demand. Officials at the World Health Organization warned countries to move with extreme caution before relaxing restrictions.

"Some of Europe is starting to open up. That's supportive for Brent," said John Kilduff, partner at hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks finish higher despite weak economic data

In its latest monthly report, Opec forecast that global oil demand would contract by 6.9 million barrels per day (bpd), or 6.9 per cent, in 2020.

That forecast, along with Wednesday's report that US crude stockpiles rose by a record 19.2 million barrels last week tempered the optimism that grew out of the Opec+ supply deal to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd for May and June.

Hoped-for cuts of another 10 million bpd from other countries, including the United States, could lower production by around 20 million bpd, although those cuts are expected to take months to come to fruition.

Following the end of trading, Saudi Arabia and Russia, in a joint statement, said they would continue to monitor oil markets and were ready to take joint measures with the rest of Opec+ if needed.

"Oil prices must remain depressed to force shut-ins among non-cartelised producers," said Norbert Ruecker, head of economics at Swiss bank Julius Baer, referring to producers such as the United States, where a lot of production is unprofitable at current prices.

ConocoPhillips said it would cut US and Canadian oil production by around 225,000 bpd due to the collapse in crude prices.

In Russia, energy firms have already significantly reduced oil export plans for May following the Opec+ deal, three company sources and two traders told Reuters.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Swiber in talks with potential investor for restructuring plan

Shell vows to become carbon neutral by 2050

Opec says oil market undergoing 'historic shock'

Hyflux gets Court's approval to postpone scheme meetings, moratorium deadline

Oil giant Shell vows to become carbon neutral by 2050

Top Asian LNG buyer seeks to delay shipments deep into 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 06:18 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks finish higher despite weak economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher Thursday despite another round of bleak economic data as President...

Apr 17, 2020 06:15 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end higher on hopes of pandemic plateauing

[LONDON] European shares rose on Thursday as daily coronavirus death tolls in Spain and Italy eased, adding to signs...

Apr 17, 2020 12:05 AM
Technology

Facebook steps up fight against fake news about Covid-19

[LONDON] Facebook said Thursday it would start sending tailor-made warnings to users highlighting facts about the...

Apr 16, 2020 11:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec says oil market undergoing 'historic shock'

[PARIS] The Opec oil cartel said Thursday that the world market for crude is undergoing an unprecedented jolt due to...

Apr 16, 2020 11:27 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore coronavirus cases cross 4,000 with 728 cases in new daily record

[SINGAPORE] For a second day running, Singapore recorded another daily high of new coronavirus cases, 728, with the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.