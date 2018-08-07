You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil markets tread water ahead of renewed US sanctions against Iran

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 9:23 AM

BP_nozzle_070818_43.jpg
Oil markets started cautiously on Tuesday, as many traders in Asia were reluctant to take on new positions ahead of the introduction of US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Oil markets started cautiously on Tuesday, as many traders in Asia were reluctant to take on new positions ahead of the introduction of US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran.

Spot Brent crude oil futures were at US$73.74 per barrel at 0100 GMT on Tuesday, down one cent from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 8 cents at US$68.93 barrel.

US sanctions against major oil exporter Iran are set to kick in at 12.01am US Eastcoast time (0401 GMT) on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Traders in Asia said they were holding back on making bets on oil ahead of European and US trading hours, which tend to see much higher liquidity and stronger price movements.

"The US seems hell-bent on regime change in Iran and is reimposing sanctions at midnight Washington time as the 6th becomes the 7th of August," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

Many other countries, including US allies in Europe and also China and India oppose the introduction of new sanctions, but the US government said it wants as many countries as possible to stop buying Iranian oil.

"It is our policy to get as many countries to zero as quickly as possible. We are going to work with individual countries on a case by case basis, but our goal is to reduce the amount of revenue and hard currency going into Iran," said a senior US administration official on Monday.

ANZ bank said a 24-hour strike at three North Sea oil and gas platforms operated by Total, which started at 0500 GMT on Monday, was also supporting prices.

HEAT IMPACTS OIL

The main oil market price drivers of recent months have been output levels by top producers Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States, renewed Iran sanctions, the US vs China trade dispute, and unplanned supply disruptions. Some analysts warned that a global heat wave could also now affect oil demand.

Much of the northern hemisphere has been gripped by extreme heat this summer, pushing up demand for industrial and residential cooling.

This mostly impacts demand for power fuels like thermal coal and natural gas.

But US bank JPMorgan said a warmer than usual fourth quarter, caused by a potential El Niño weather pattern, "can cause droughts, flooding and other natural disasters across the globe, including heatwaves in the US that affect commodities".

"Past instances of El Niño have resulted in sharp drops in US residential and commercial heating oil demand and prices," it said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Suspended coal miner Resources Prima obtains S$2m convertible loan from substantial shareholder

BHP boosts nickel mining, exploration investment amid electric vehicle boom

Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery seeks approval for oil product exports:sources

Climate change in Champagne has winemakers prepping for future

Sime Darby Plantations' Salleh named chairman of Malaysia Palm Oil Board

Farming impact of Australia's worst drought in living memory

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

BP_SGcbd_070818_5.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate governance: More bouquets, but also more brickbats

BP_Iswaran_070818_7.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Technology

SingHealth attack was by APT group typically linked to foreign governments: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening