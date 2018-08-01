You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil posts biggest monthly loss since 2016 as Opec boosts output

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 6:40 AM

2018-07-05T054800Z_2101524056_RC184555FF30_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-OIL.JPG
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, closing out the largest monthly decline in two years on supply worries after Opec output reached a 2018 high in July, overshadowing reports that the United States and China might reopen trade talks that could boost demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Tuesday, closing out the largest monthly decline in two years on supply worries after Opec output reached a 2018 high in July, overshadowing reports that the United States and China might reopen trade talks that could boost demand.

October Brent crude futures fell US$1.34 to settle at US$74.21 a barrel. The September contract, which expires later on Tuesday, settled at US$74.25. US crude futures fell US$1.37, or nearly 2 per cent, to settle at US$68.76.

Brent lost more than 6 per cent in July, while US crude futures slumped about 7 per cent, the biggest monthly decline for both benchmarks since July 2016.

Oil prices extended losses in post-settlement trade, with U.S. crude at US$68.32 a barrel, after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed domestic crude inventories rose 5.6 million barrels last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Reuters poll forecast stocks fell 2.8 million barrels. The US Energy Information Administration data is due on Wednesday.

Signs that a supply disruption in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea could be resolved weighed on prices throughout the trading session, said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management in New York.

Yemen's Houthi group said it was ready to unilaterally halt attacks in the Red Sea to support peace efforts. Saudi Arabia suspended oil shipments through the strait last week after the Houthis attacked two Saudi oil tankers.

Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted output in July, according to a Reuters production survey on Monday. It showed Opec members boosted output in July by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 32.64 million bpd, a high for the year.

"We're seeing some more production come online, so that weighs on prices," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

A Reuters poll showed that oil prices are likely to hold fairly steady this year and next as increased output from Opec and the United States meets growing demand led by Asia and helps to offset supply disruptions.

Opec has pledged to offset the loss of supply from Iran, the group's No. 3 producer. Looming US sanctions have already started to cut Iranian exports.

Iran said US President Donald Trump was mistaken to expect Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to compensate for supply losses caused by US sanctions.

The market largely overlooked reports that US and China may restart negotiations to defuse the trade war between the two countries. An end to the ongoing trade dispute could boost overall oil-market demand. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil price holds steady as supply risks loom

Benchmark spot prices for coal weak in the thick of summer

Sinochem Energy goes for IPO to power higher-value businesses

India hopes to see more Japanese and S Korean steel makers' investments

Alliance Mineral completes 3 lithium concentrate shipments from Bald Hill project

Federal International (2000) warns of Q2 loss on poor trading sales

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

SINGAPORE-STOCKS-083055.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits, business trusts improve disclosure practices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening