You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil posts weekly loss as jobs surge can't banish economic worry

Sat, Jul 06, 2019 - 9:10 AM

OIL(reuters)_0.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil posted its first weekly loss since mid-June, as a forecast-topping US employment report wasn't enough to offset the economic worries dogging the market.

Futures in New York closed down 1.6 per cent for the week, despite eking out an increase Friday after the government said payrolls climbed by 224,000 in June. The ultimate fallout from the report was unclear as investors fretted that labor-market strength would decrease the odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut. The dollar surged, adding to pressure on commodities sold in the US currency.

German factory orders on Friday added to a spate of sluggish manufacturing data from around the globe. That overshadowed this week's decision by Opec and its allies to extend supply curbs and the seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian crude by British special forces on Thursday.

"From a demand standpoint, the question is will the Fed save the day" or "are we too far gone?" said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research in Florida. "What economic data begins to show in the next few weeks and months is going to be the most important thing to watch."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oil slumped on Tuesday in its worst decline following a meeting by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) in four years. While the cartel is struggling to boost prices, its voluntary production limits are also leaving the door open for US shale producers to grab more market share, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. American crude output resumed gains last week.

West Texas Intermediate oil for August delivery gained 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, on the day, closing at US$57.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. There was no settlement Thursday due to a holiday in the US, so all transactions were booked on Friday.

Brent for September rose 1.5 per cent to US$64.23 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. It was down 3.5 per cent for the week.

Prices have also lost support from a tight physical crude market, which has pushed up global refining margins in the last few days after a lacklustre May and June.

"If the state of the economy does not improve, demand alone is not likely to be able to slice potentially growing inventories," Michael Poulsen, an analyst at Global Risk Management Ltd A/S, wrote in a report. "The Middle East tensions are also potentially bullish for oil prices and any new development in the area could spur fears of oil disruptions."

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Gold slides 2% as solid US jobs data trims Fed rate cut bets

Gold maintains bullish edge on global growth worries

Billionaire US coal baron Chris Cline dies in helicopter crash

Gold prices edge up ahead of US jobs data, set for 7th weekly gain

Panama says it cut Iran oil tanker from boat registry after terrorism alert

New Zealand's Fonterra says no new developments to account for share slump

Editor's Choice

BT_20190706_JKAANDW3NEW_3827977.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Consumer

Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time

sgx4.png
Jul 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

SIA ENGINEERING.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIAEC, Thai Beverage surge on speculation of privatisation, tie-up

Most Read

1 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
2 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
3 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
4 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout
5 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

Must Read

BT_20190706_COVER6_3827758-1.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Brunch

Sentosa Cove past its prime?

BT_20190706_JKAANDW3NEW_3827977.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Consumer

Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time

BT_20190706_MARKS_3828032.jpg
Jul 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?

sgx4.png
Jul 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening