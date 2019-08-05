You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices drop as US-China trade war fuels growth concerns

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 9:44 AM

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about weaker crude demand after US President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on more Chinese imports, potentially ramping up a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Tensions in the Middle East offered some support to prices, with Iran seizing a tanker that it said was smuggling fuel.

Brent crude was down 50 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at US$61.39 a barrel by 0029 GMT.

US crude was down 24 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at US$55.42 a barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both of the benchmarks fell last week, with Brent dropping more than 2 per cent and US crude ending the week around 1 per cent lower.

"Oil demand has disappointed ... in 2019 due to weaker economic activities, unfavourable weather and trade tensions," Goldman Sachs said in a research report.

Mr Trump last week he would impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese imports and said he could raise duties further if China's president, Xi Jinping, failed to move more quickly towards a trade deal.

The announcement extends US tariffs to nearly all imported Chinese products. China on Friday vowed to fight back against Mr Trump's decision, a move that ended a month-long trade truce.

The trade war has been hitting economic growth, which tends to reduce demand for commodities such as oil.

US crude oil exports surged by 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June to a monthly record of 3.16 million bpd, suggesting there is plenty of oil in the market. South Korea bought record volumes and China resumed purchases, data from the US Census Bureau showed.

Also in the US, the weekly oil rig count, an indicator of future production, fell for a fifth week in a row as most independent producers cut spending even though majors were still pushing ahead with investments in new drilling.

In the Middle East, Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized an Iraqi oil tanker in the Gulf, which they said was smuggling fuel, Iran's state media reported on Sunday, in a show of power amid heightened tensions with the West.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Big Oil's big bet on natural gas has been a big headache

Gold traders get little rest from 'wild day' as volatility jumps

Saudi Arabia is steering ever more oil to China, draining the US

Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat

Gold soars as US-China trade tensions rattle markets

Eletrobras says Brazilian president approves privatisation plan, shares surge

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file76hifwe4xxfylmwp1bw.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

As retirement nears, shift more funds into quality assets

Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: JMH, JSH, Jardine C&C, Keppel, Genting, AEI, Broadway, XMH, KLW

file764dqrkp26fb1iadig8.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Hong Kong flights scrapped as Cathay Pacific unions strike

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly