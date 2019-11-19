You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall more than 1% on trade talks uncertainty

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 6:35 AM

nz_oiljack_191119.jpg
Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday, erasing much of last week's gains and tumbling alongside US stocks on uncertainty over a trade deal between the United States and China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HOUSTON] Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday, erasing much of last week's gains and tumbling alongside US stocks on uncertainty over a trade deal between the United States and China.

Brent crude futures settled at US$62.44 a barrel, down 86 cents, or 1.4 per cent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended 67 cents, or 1.2 per cent, lower at US$57.05 a barrel. Both benchmarks posted their second straight weekly gain last week, with Brent rising 1.3 per cent and WTI up 0.8 per cent.

Wall Street's three main stock indexes also fell from last week's record highs following a report that stoked concerns a US-China trade deal might not get through, which pushed oil prices lower, analysts said.

"Crude has become highly reactive to whichever way the wind is blowing in the (US-China) trade talks. When it falters, prices get punished," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "This headwind of slack demand growth keeps holding us back."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies has slowed global growth, prompting analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand growth and raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in US-China trade talks

China and the United States had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level call on Saturday, state media Xinhua reported on Sunday, but it gave few other details.

On Monday, CNBC quoted a Chinese government source saying the mood in Beijing about a trade deal was pessimistic due to US President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back on tariffs.

"The souring trade situation has put a halt to the rally," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York, adding crude prices had risen earlier in the session but faded when New York markets opened.

Expectations of lower seasonal demand for petrol in the United States also weighed on oil prices, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Concerns about plentiful crude supplies in 2020 weighed on the market. US crude stockpiles were seen rising 1.1 million barrels last week, which would be the fourth straight weekly build, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said last week it expected demand for its oil to fall in 2020, supporting a view that there is a case for the group and other producers like Russia - collectively known as Opec+ - to maintain limits on production.

Opec+ is due to discuss output policy at a meeting on Dec 5-6 in Vienna. Their existing production deal runs until March.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

Investors step up pressure on global energy watchdog IEA over climate change

Saracen Mineral to buy Barrick's Super Pit gold mine stake for US$750m

Over half of India's coal-fired power plants set to miss emission norm deadline

Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in US-China trade talks

Iran's Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 06:39 AM
Government & Economy

US puts onus on Hong Kong government for ending unrest

[WASHINGTON] Hong Kong's government bears the primary responsibility for ending the violence that has roiled the...

Nov 19, 2019 06:37 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks edge to records as holiday season hopes offset trade questions

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks edged to new records on Monday amid optimism over the upcoming holiday shopping season...

Nov 19, 2019 06:34 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end flat as defensive gains offset auto slide

[BENGALURU] European stocks ended flat on Monday as a spurt of defensive buying over uncertainty surrounding US-...

Nov 19, 2019 01:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

UTILITY company Senoko Energy says it does not need additional funding from the Singapore government in the...

Nov 19, 2019 12:24 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder sentiment eases for first time in five months

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder sentiment in the US eased in November for the first time in five months while holding close...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly