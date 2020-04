Oil prices fell sharply Friday as top producers attempted to finalise a crucial agreement on output cuts in a bid to counter a collapse in prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 9.3 per cent at US$22.76 a barrel while Brent, the international benchmark, slipped 4.1 per cent to US$31.48 a barrel.

AFP