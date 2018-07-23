You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices mixed as G20 warns of risks to growth

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 9:03 AM

doc714o8r3aldhgtb49mm2_doc70nr1dy3gg0bgk0ip7d.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Oil prices were mixed on Monday as finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 warned that risks to global growth have increased with rising trade and geopolitical tensions among other vulnerabilities.

Brent crude was up 2 cents at US$73.09 a barrel by 0037 GMT, having ended up 49 US cents on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate was down 8 cents at US$68.18 a barrel, after finishing up 2 US cents on Friday.

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors ended a meeting in Buenos Aires over the weekend calling for more dialogue to prevent trade and geopolitical tensions from hurting growth.

"Global economic growth remains robust and unemployment is at a decade low," the finance leaders said in a statement. "However, growth has been less synchronised recently, and downside risks over the short and medium term have increased."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The talks come amid escalating rhetoric in the trade conflict between the United States and China, the world's largest economies, which have so far slapped tariffs on US$34 billion worth of each other's goods.

US President Donald Trump raised the stakes on Friday with a threat to impose tariffs on all US$500 billion of Chinese exports to the United States unless Beijing agrees to major structural changes to its technology transfer, industrial subsidy and joint venture policies.

US energy companies last week cut the number of oil rigs by the most in a week since March as the rate of growth has slowed over the past month or so with recent declines in crude prices.

Drillers cut five oil rigs in the week to July 20, bringing the total count down to 858, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The US rig count, an early indicator of future output, is higher than a year ago when 764 rigs were active as energy companies have been ramping up production in anticipation of higher prices in 2018 than previous years.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Trump’s trade war casts a long shadow over LNG shipping boom

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

New GE unable to shake off old woes

Iran leader backs blocking Gulf oil exports if own sales stopped

Oilfield service giants miss forecasts despite soaring US production

Aramco bid to buy Sabic 'could delay its own IPO'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_230718_1.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

Jul 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening