You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices mixed as talk of extending Opec cuts faces rising US supply

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 6:43 AM

lwx_oil_020519_14.jpg
Oil futures ended little changed on Wednesday after supply curbs, including further talk on an extension to Opec-led cuts, offset rising US crude inventories and record production.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil futures ended little changed on Wednesday after supply curbs, including further talk on an extension to Opec-led cuts, offset rising US crude inventories and record production.

An intensifying political crisis in Venezuela that threatens oil exports already reduced by US sanctions and Washington's May 1 deadline to halt Iranian oil sanction waivers were also supportive.

Brent crude oil futures settled at US$72.18 a barrel, up 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, after falling as low as US$71.30. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) ended 31 cents, or 0.5 per cent, lower at US$63.60 a barrel, up from its US$62.77 session low.

US crude inventories jumped 9.9 million barrels last week to 470.6 million barrels to their highest since September 2017 as imports grew to their highest since January and refining rates dropped below 90 per cent of total capacity, the Energy Information Administration said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Crude output in the United States, the world's top producer, rose to a record high of 12.3 million barrels per day last week.

"A drop in refining activity and a rise in imports has helped propel crude inventories to another large build," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData. "The vast majority of the build was on the US Gulf Coast - with refinery runs ticking lower and waterborne imports on the rise."

However, Brent reversed its downward course after Oman energy minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) was intending to extend supply cuts at its June meeting.

Crude prices have risen over 30 per cent so far this year, supported mainly by an Opec-led deal to cut 1.2 million bpd of supply for six months. In April, Brent increased about 6.5 per cent and WTI rose 6.3 per cent, their fourth consecutive month of gains.

While Washington has demanded the group increase output to make up for the shortfall from Iran, OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it had no immediate plan to do so, and that the pact could be extended to the end of 2019.

The market also watched for developments in Venezuela, where thousands of marchers rallied to opposition leader Juan Guaido's call for a May 1 uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

Many observers feared the protests could lead to escalating violence and further disruptions to crude supply, though the Opec-member nation's oil-producing regions are far afield of the capital of Caracas.

The unrest adds to a range of fluid geopolitical factors, including the US sanctions on Caracas and Tehran, which have roiled the oil market in recent months.

Washington last week said no waivers on the Iranian oil sanctions would be granted after Wednesday, but it remains unclear whether Iran's top oil customer China will comply.

Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh on Wednesday said "those who use oil as a weapon against two founding members of Opec are disturbing the unity of Opec and creating the death and collapse" of it.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil retreats as US stockpile jump counters global supply fears

Warren Buffett picks a side in an oil bidding war

EPA stalls biofuel waiver transparency plan after White House blowback: sources

Local firm deliberately contaminated oil pipeline, says Russia

Gold steady as markets brace for Fed decision

Oil pares gains as fears ease on Venezuelan exports

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_banks_020519_4.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

lwx_office workers_020519_2.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening