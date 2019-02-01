You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise on drop in Saudi crude supply to US

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

OIL prices rose for a third day on Thursday, pushed up by lower imports into the United States amid Opec efforts to tighten the market, and as Venezuela struggles to keep up its crude exports after Washington imposed sanctions on the nation.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$54.47 per barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures were up 36 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at US$62.01 per barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The price rise came after a report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed a drop in Saudi crude supply to the United States.

"Crude oil prices were stronger after signs emerged that OPEC cuts are impacting trade. EIA's weekly report showed that U.S. imports from Saudi Arabia fell by more than half from the previous week to 442,000 barrels per day (bpd). This is the second lowest level in weekly data going back to 2010," ANZ bank said.

Saudi Arabia is the de-facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), which together with some non-Opec producers, including Russia, announced supply cuts late in 2018 aimed at tightening the market and propping up prices.

US sanctions imposed on state-oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) this week are also causing some supply disruptions.

Venezuela's oil inventories have started to build up at the country's ports and terminals as PDVSA is finding it cannot export crude at its usual rate due to US sanctions imposed earlier this week.

Matt Stanley, a broker with Starfuels in Dubai, said the combination of U.S. sanctions against oil producers Venezuela and Iran, the OPEC-led supply cuts, as well as hopes that the trade dispute between the United States and China could soon be resolved meant oil prices would likely rise further.

"There are just too many factors that can only cause the price to go one way and that is up," Stanley said. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Shell's 2018 earnings soar to four-year high

Fed rate pause keeps gold near 8-month highs

Shell's 2018 profits soar to four-year high

Central banks buy most gold since 1971: industry body

7 men arrested for suspected marine oil theft off Singapore's southern coast

Oil gains on tighter US supply, Venezuela sanctions

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

doc73vi3yy1fue13t7mggqj_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_raffles gen _251218_10.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore employment up in 2018 with retrenchments at 6-year low: MOM data

SL_mas_310119_15.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending flat in December: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening