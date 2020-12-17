You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise on vaccine optimism, weaker dollar

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

OIL prices edged higher on Wednesday on a weakening dollar and progress on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts, though gains were capped by a surprise gain in US crude inventories and tighter virus lockdowns in Europe.

Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to US$51.01 a barrel by 1017 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at US$47.83.

"A weak dollar is helping support the price but the market is riding a wave of vaccine optimism. Yesterday, we had a strong rally due to the impending approval of a second Covid-19 vaccine," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas. The dollar on Wednesday hit its lowest level against a basket of currencies since April 2018.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory approval this week after US Food and Drug Administration staff endorsed it as safe and effective. The United States also expanded its rollout of the newly approved vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The mood was dampened, however, by rising US crude stocks and European lockdowns. US crude inventories swelled by two million barrels in the week to Dec 11 to about 495 million barrels, according to industry group API. Analysts had expected a draw of 1.9 million barrels, a Reuters poll showed. Despite the optimism surrounding the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Tuesday that the shattering blow to global oil demand will not be reversed quickly.

The IEA revised down its estimates for oil demand this year by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) and for next year by 170,000 bpd, citing scarce jet fuel use as fewer people travel by air. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port in talks for Lim family's terminal stake

BP acquires majority stake in largest US carbon offset developer

Key oil market themes to watch out for in 2021

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

Climate-innovation accelerator launched by Temasek, DBS, Google and partners

BP takes majority stake in US carbon offset firm Finite Carbon

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress 'closing in' on US$900b Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a US$900 billion Covid-19 aid package...

Dec 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab...

Dec 17, 2020 12:04 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence eases from record, remains robust

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

[DUBAI] Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to...

Dec 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for