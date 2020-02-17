You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 9:30 AM

WH_oil _100372.jpg
Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors brace for economic data in Asia due this week that should give a reading on how China's coronavirus epidemic has affected oil demand.
PHOTO: ST FILES

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors brace for economic data in Asia due this week that should give a reading on how China's coronavirus epidemic has affected oil demand.

Brent crude was at US$56.99 a barrel, down 33 cents by 0121 GMT after rising 5.2 per cent last week, the biggest weekly gain since September 2019.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 13 cents to US$51.92 a barrel, after a 3.4 per cent gain last week.

The weekly gains, the first since early January, were spurred by hopes that stimulus measures taken by China to support its economy amid the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a recovery in oil demand in the world's largest importing country.

But the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the virus is already set to cause oil demand to fall by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter from the same period a year ago, in what would be the first quarterly drop since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus will hit oil hard

Analysts at Capital Economics said over the weekend that it is too soon to start assessing the longer-term economic fallout from the epidemic.

"Attention will be paid (this week) to the range of flash manufacturing PMIs (purchasing managers' indices) for February, particularly those in Asia, as these should provide an early indication of how significantly the virus is affecting global manufacturing supply chains," Capital Economics said.

"We expect the data to be weak, but if they are better-than-expected then industrial commodity prices could see further gains."

Investors are also anticipating that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, including Russia, will approve a proposal to deepen production cuts in a move to tighten global supplies and support oil prices.

The group, also known as Opec+, has an agreement to cut oil output by 2.1 million bpd until the end of March.

A technical committee has recommended the group reduces production by another 600,000 bpd because of the impact from the coronavirus on China's oil demand.

Russia, facing a growing oil glut, could support further output cuts.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Singapore lowers export forecast for 2020 on Covid-19, oil price fears

EU launches anti-dumping investigation on China aluminium products

Coronavirus will hit oil hard

Traders turn to TomTom for clues on China's commodity demand amid virus outbreak

Covid-19 continues to drive investors to safe-haven assets

Sunseap raises S$100 million in Series D funding from Thailand's Banpu

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip as GDP forecasts weigh; STI falls 0.18% at open

SINGAPORE shares edged down at Monday's open following the...

Feb 17, 2020 09:28 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares halt four-session winning streak; New Zealand flat

[BENGALURU] Australian shares traded lower on Monday, dragged down by heavy losses in financial stocks, as investors...

Feb 17, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.58...

Feb 17, 2020 09:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Binance applied for Singapore's new crypto licence, says CEO

[HONG KONG] Binance Holdings Ltd, operator of one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, has applied for an...

Feb 17, 2020 08:48 AM
Government & Economy

Japan ready to take steps vs coronavirus impact on tourism: economy minister

[TOKYO] Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday the government was ready to take all necessary...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly