You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices surge on demand hopes as lockdowns ease

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 11:14 PM

doc7afyyj987sn1i1z2fbpt_doc7a8ulmbo5sjbrlpcau2.jpg
Oil prices soared higher on Tuesday on hopes for a recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand as some European and Asian countries along with several US states began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Oil prices soared higher on Tuesday on hopes for a recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand as some European and Asian countries along with several US states began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 18.1 per cent, or US$3.68, at US$24.07 per barrel at 1400 GMT. The US benchmark has closed higher for the last four sessions.

Brent crude futures were up 11.4 per cent, or US$3.11, at US$30.31.

Italy, Spain, Nigeria and India, together with Ohio and other US states, began allowing some people to go back to work and opened up construction sites, parks and libraries.

Vehicle traffic in most of the United States, including those yet to lift shelter-in-place orders, has also rebounded, RBC Capital Markets research said in a note.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall St jumps as oil recovers, coronavirus-lockdown eases

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised the rise in oil prices and hailed measures by the states to reopen their economies, a reversal from anger he has frequently mooted throughout his administration at price rises as the US shale industry confronts unprecedented pain.

Swiss bank UBS said the easing of restrictions would help lead to a balance in supply and demand for the oil market in the third quarter and even projected an undersupply by the fourth, forecasting an end-2020 recovery of Brent to US$43 per barrel and US$55 per barrel by mid-2021.

"The market is still vulnerable but now one thing is clear, the demand bottom is behind us," Rystad Energy's head of analysis Per Magnus Nysveen said.

"If you're a trader and open the window, do you see traffic? Is it noisy? That's the indication that demand is coming back, that the price rebound is not too far away."

Reflecting hopes that the oil industry may have passed the worst of coronavirus-induced lockdowns, hedge funds and money managers were buyers of petroleum derivatives for a fifth straight week in the week ended April 28.

Morgan Stanley said the peak of oversupply in global markets had likely been reached and a storage crunch was abating.

"Inventories have built but not quite as strongly as feared: With social distancing measures ramped up in March ... the observed inventory increases have not been quite as strong as feared," it said in a note.

Still, global oil demand and prices suffered historic losses in April and recovery is likely to be slow with air traffic not expected to rebound any time soon.

US crude oil stockpiles were seen rising for a 15th consecutive week, while inventories of oil products also likely built last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Amid pandemic, US renewable power sources have topped coal for 40 days

India stores cheap oil at sea while onshore tanks are full

Indonesia's farms, plantations to face 'drier than usual' dry season

Brazil fears agriculture protectionism amid pandemic: draft report

Asia: Stocks and oil rally as nations begin to slowly reopen

Green recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change: study

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 10:46 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity contracts in April

[WASHINGTON] The US services sector contracted for the first time in nearly 10-1/2-years in April as orders plunged...

May 5, 2020 10:39 PM
Transport

COE, road tax and other costs will continue to apply to private cars, says Khaw Boon Wan

[SINGAPORE] Private car owners will have to continue paying for Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) and their road...

May 5, 2020 10:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Darco Water Technologies’ deputy chairman making conditional cash offer

DARCO Water Technologies’ deputy chairman Wang Zhi is launching a mandatory conditional cash offer for the shares he...

May 5, 2020 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

EU court faces 'declaration of war' from Germany's top judges

[FRANKFURT] The European Union's top court faced the most stinging attack in its 68-year history - not from...

May 5, 2020 09:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps as oil recovers, coronavirus-lockdown eases

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.