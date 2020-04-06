You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil product shipping rates in Asia at highest since 2008: Refinitiv

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 8:16 AM

AB_oil_060420.jpg
Freight rates for smaller long-range (LR) vessels to move naphtha and other clean oil products from the Middle East to Japan have hit near 12-year highs, Refinitiv data showed, driven by a demand surge for floating storage to combat oversupply.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Freight rates for smaller long-range (LR) vessels to move naphtha and other clean oil products from the Middle East to Japan have hit near 12-year highs, Refinitiv data showed, driven by a demand surge for floating storage to combat oversupply.

The shipping index benchmark for LR vessels that can carry 55,000 tonnes, also known as TC5, rose to Worldscale (W) 205 as of April 2, the highest since late 2008, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Worldscale is an industry tool used to calculate freight charges, trade and shipping sources said.

"The freight rates are due to floaters. Europe is not buying. United States is not buying," said a Singapore industry source who tracks them.

At least 12 tankers, including a newly built supertanker, have been booked in recent days to store refined products as lockdowns to restrict the spread of the coronavirus have crushed demand worldwide and affected about half the globe's population.

SEE ALSO

Oil tanker anchored on Asia's busiest shipping route to become refuelling hub

Rates for larger LRs carrying 75,000 tonnes of clean products along the same route have increased to W198, the highest since October 2019, Refinitiv data showed.

Despite the rising rates, a massive amount of naphtha is expected to arrive in Asia next month from Europe and the Mediterranean, adding to the demand for tankers.

"Moving the naphtha to Asia from Europe at high freight rates is likely a lesser evil (than not selling it)," said another industry source who tracks fuels trade flows.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to Opec meeting to settle price war

Oil price sanity may return on Saudi-Russia truce hopes

Opec+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits US efforts

Gold up on bleak US payrolls data; stronger dollar caps gains

Oil surges more than 13% on hopes of output deal

Second time lucky for Golden Energy's takeover bid for Stanmore Coal

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit cuts directors' fees by 10% amid 'escalating' Covid-19 situation

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit) on Monday said its board of directors has agreed to a ...

Apr 6, 2020 08:29 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index opens lower on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened lower on Monday amid ongoing fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 6, 2020 08:27 AM
Transport

Australia's Flight Centre to raise A$700m to offset coronavirus hit

[BENGALURU] Australia's Flight Centre Travel Group on Monday said it was looking to raise about A$700 million (S$605...

Apr 6, 2020 06:59 AM
Life & Culture

Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

[NEW YORK] A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19, the institution said Sunday, and is...

Apr 6, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

Boeing extends Washington state production shutdown indefinitely

[BENGALURU] Boeing said on Sunday it would extend the suspension of production operations at its Washington state...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.