You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rebounds, but gains capped by virus worries

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 9:44 AM

AB_oil_290420.jpg
Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday but gains were capped due to concerns about a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and storage capacity running low.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday but gains were capped due to concerns about a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and storage capacity running low.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery was up 8.35 per cent at US$13.37 a barrel in early Asian trade.

It had plunged by more than 21 per cent at one point Tuesday after a major US exchange-traded fund (ETF) started selling its short-term contracts of the commodity.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 1.81 per cent higher at US $20.83 a barrel.

Traders "are bargain hunting after a couple of days of massive sell-offs", OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley told AFP.

SEE ALSO

Kazakhstan close to deal with Big Oil to cut output 22%: sources

ANZ Bank said in a note that the market was hit by volatility on Tuesday "as ETFs and index funds moved contract positions amid renewed concerns of negative prices" in short-term holdings.

The American ETF - the United States Oil Fund - had sold its contracts due to expire in June to move into longer-dated holdings amid fears about storage space running out in the short term.

Following the US ETF's move, Standard & Poor's also told clients to sell their stakes in the June contracts and move them into July, ANZ said.

S&P operates the GSCI commodity index, which is tracked by pension funds and other big investors.

Other indices, including the Bloomberg Commodity Index, took similar steps.

Oil prices have fallen to historic lows this month, with WTI crashing deep below zero for the first time as governments worldwide shut down businesses and air travel grinds to a halt due to the virus.

An agreement by top crude-producing nations to cut output by 10 million barrels a day from May 1 has done little to calm the market.

The production cuts "will probably take weeks to show up in the physical market, hence we are still stuck with the inventories issues that will continue to curb any semblance of bullish appetite", said AxiCorp global market strategist Stephen Innes.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Olam obtains US$176m term loans to buy agri-commodities from smallholder farmers

Kazakhstan close to deal with Big Oil to cut output 22%: sources

Trump expected to order US meat plants to stay open amid food supply fears

Brent settles higher on hopes of easing lockdowns, US crude falls amid storage shortage

Brokers impose higher margins, restrictions on oil futures trading

BP hikes debt, keeps dividend as coronavirus hammers profits

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 09:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust appoints financial adviser; 5 hotel managers exit

THE managers of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Tuesday announced it has named Moelis & Company as financial...

Apr 29, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares pare previous day's gains; STI down 0.2% at open

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday following overnight losses in the US and the release of the Monetary...

Apr 29, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with further gains on Wednesday morning, extending a rally as the government...

Apr 29, 2020 09:31 AM
Government & Economy

More than 2,200 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

[WASHINGTON] The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US on Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins...

Apr 29, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.27 ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.