You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rebounds on potential for further Opec+ supply cuts

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 10:06 PM

doc7957ck199e8u884j34i_doc7938gjhcfpky63lqjut.jpg
Oil prices clawed back ground on Tuesday on hopes for additional production cuts from Opec and its allies to offset any potential demand drop triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Oil prices clawed back ground on Tuesday on hopes for additional production cuts from Opec and its allies to offset any potential demand drop triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude was up 93 cents, or 1.7 per cent, at US$55.38 a barrel by 1335 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stood at US$51.31 after a 2.4 per cent rise of US$1.21.

The gains marked a rebound after an extended slide over the past two weeks on concern over the global economic impact of China's coronavirus, which pushed crude prices on Monday to their lowest in more than a year.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday that Opec+, comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, was considering cutting crude output by a further 500,000 barrels per day (bpd).

However, the producer group could yet face an uphill battle to rubber stamp more cuts so soon after the exisiting pact was agreed and because there remains a lack of clarity over how long the virus crisis will last.

SEE ALSO

Oil hits 13-month lows as coronavirus cuts demand

"Any changes in supply policy ... will be decided on the basis of their assessment of the duration of the impact of the coronavirus," the global head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas, Harry Tchilinguirian, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"If the producer group believes the outbreak to be contained, with effects tapering out after a short period, like SARS, they have the option to stand pat and weather the lower price environment until demand returns."

BP finance chief Brian Gilvary told Reuters the economic slowdown brought on by the virus will reduce oil consumption for the whole year by 300,000 to 500,000 bpd, roughly 0.5 per cent of global demand.

"We will see how it plays out, but that will soften (demand)," he said. "If Opec roll their cuts through the end of year, that should sweep up any excess supply and rebalance the market."

Despite the return to calmer trading, mirroring other financial markets on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs warned that the virus outbreak's impact on demand is likely to keep spot-price volatility elevated.

"Oil prices are now at levels where we would expect a supply response from both OPEC and shale producers, and where China would likely seek to build crude inventories," Goldman said in a note.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

BP bucks oil industry gloom 

Malaysia bets instant noodles will sustain palm oil demand in virus-hit China

Coronavirus crisis upends global commodity trade flows

Hiap Seng to provide plant maintenance services for SRC refinery

China's biggest LNG buyers mulling force majeure amid virus fight: sources

Commodities to take bigger hit from coronavirus than from Sars: DBS

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95

[NAIROBI] Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002,...

Feb 4, 2020 09:31 PM
Life & Culture

No longer niche: Oscar contenders embraced beyond the art house

[LOS ANGELES] From billion-dollar blockbuster Joker to one of Quentin Tarantino's highest-grossing films,...

Feb 4, 2020 09:02 PM
Government & Economy

WHO working on recommendations for resuming flights to China

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation (WHO) is having a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry...

Feb 4, 2020 07:52 PM
Government & Economy

Tech staff optimistic about Singapore’s prospects: SGInnovate study

TECH employees in Singapore are optimistic about their prospects here as they believe the Republic's science and...

Feb 4, 2020 07:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Hwa Hong posts higher Q4 earnings of S$2.1m, proposes dividend

PROPERTY company Hwa Hong Corporation on Tuesday saw fourth-quarter earnings rise to S$2.1 million from S$84,000, on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly