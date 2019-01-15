You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil retreats as risk appetite shrinks

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

OIL extended its retreat as investor appetite for risk assets shrank and uncertainty persisted over how much Opec output will need to be cut to counter booming United States shale supplies.

Futures in New York lost 1.1 per cent, after falling for the first time in 10 sessions on Friday.

Equities slipped on Monday after the S&P 500 Index closed flat Friday, before a slew of bank profit reports and an earnings season.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Worries that global growth may be slowing due to a US-China trade war and a partial American government shutdown that's entered its fourth week are weighing on investor sentiment.

In the oil market, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the Opec+ coalition that is cutting output to shrink a glut will do more if needed and that the curbs are a "lifeline" to US shale drillers.

Crude is still down over 30 per cent from a four-year high in October even after a rally into a bull market earlier this month.

The CEO of Italian producer Eni SpA and Oman's oil minister said that prices around US$60 a barrel can be sustained on rising demand.

"Crude is reversing direction with the decline in equity markets as there are pre-earnings season jitters," said Stephen Innes, Singapore-based head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda Corp.

"While the Opec+ coalition has given more confidence that it will cut output in coming months, the market remains fragile and volatile while it waits for more news on US-China trade tensions."

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery declined as much as 74 cents to US$50.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and traded at US$51 in Singapore.

It dropped 1.9 per cent on Friday, snapping its longest rising streak in nine years. Prices still ended 7.6 per cent higher last week.

Brent for March settlement fell 65 cents to US$59.83 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, after ending 6 per cent higher last week.

The global benchmark traded at a premium of US$8.52 a barrel to WTI for the same month. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Coffee price slump leaves farmers earning less than a cent a cup

Ophir Energy rejects Medco's buyout offer

Oil slides on China trade slump, but crude imports remain high

US pressures Germany over Russian gas pipeline

The world has loads of sustainable palm oil... but no one wants it

UK rejects case for relaxation of fracking regulations: FT

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
3 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
4 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP
5 Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening