You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 1% on tightening crude supply, upbeat economic data

Sat, Apr 13, 2019 - 6:36 AM

lwx_oil_130419_7.jpg
Oil prices rose 1 per cent on Friday as involuntary supply cuts from Venezuela and Iran plus conflict in Libya supported perceptions of a tightening crude market, while upbeat Chinese economic data eased concerns about waning crude demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose 1 per cent on Friday as involuntary supply cuts from Venezuela and Iran plus conflict in Libya supported perceptions of a tightening crude market, while upbeat Chinese economic data eased concerns about waning crude demand.

The oil market also followed global stock markets higher after strong earnings at JPMorgan Chase & Co. The dollar index slipped to its lowest against the euro in more than two weeks, making crude cheaper for non-US buyers.

"Equities are getting off to a good start with earnings season and the dollar index being weaker helps reaffirm confidence in the oil market," said Phil Streible, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

Brent crude oil futures rose 72 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at US$71.55 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended the session up 31 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at US$63.89 a barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both benchmarks notched a weekly gain of about 1 per cent, which was Brent's third consecutive week of gains and the sixth straight rise for WTI.

Oil markets have been lifted by more than 30 per cent this year by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and US sanctions on oil exporters Iran and Venezuela, plus escalating conflict in Opec member Libya.

"Geopolitically infused rallies could shoot prices toward or even past the US$80 per barrel mark for intermittent periods this summer," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

The head of Libya's National Oil Corporation warned on Friday that renewed fighting could wipe out crude production in the country.

Bombing by a warplane occurred on Friday near the Mellitah oil and gas plant, jointly operated by Italy's ENI and Libyan state oil firm NOC, a Libyan National Army (LNA) military source and residents said. The plant supplies Italy with gas through the Greenstream pipeline.

Opec and its allies meet in June to decide whether to continue withholding supply. Though Opec's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is considered keen to keep cutting, sources within the group said it could raise output from July if disruptions continue elsewhere.

The producer group's supply cuts have been aimed largely at offsetting record crude production in the United States.

US energy companies this week increased the number of oil rigs operating for a second week in a row, bringing the total count to 833, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The rig count fell for the past four months as independent exploration and production companies cut spending on new drilling to focus on earnings growth instead of increased output.

On the demand side, Chinese data showed exports rebounded last month, driving US and euro zone bond yields to three-week highs and helping offset weaker imports and reports of another cut in German growth forecasts.

"While macro fears of an economic hard landing may be overblown, the concentration risk of global oil demand (in Asia) remains underappreciated," RBC Capital Markets said.

Meanwhile, money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to April 9, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

US: Banks, oil shares lead stocks higher

Chevron buys Anadarko in US$33b bet on shale oil, LNG

Oil tankers leave Venezuela for Cuba despite sanctions: document, data

Oil prices slip as Opec mulls output hike, US stocks build

Trump signs orders to speed up oil and gas pipeline construction

Singapore's APEX to launch first fuel oil futures contract

Editor's Choice

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_NRCPL13SGFT_3752883.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs
5 Clozette lands US$10m in Series C funding

Must Read

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_MAS_3753009.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy, cuts core inflation forecast to 1 - 2%

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_JAWORK13_3752901.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Lifestyle sector tapping govt schemes to ease labour crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening