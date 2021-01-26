You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 1% on US stimulus hopes, supply concerns

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 6:15 AM

nz_oilrefinery_260134.jpg
Oil prices rose about 1 per cent on Monday as optimism around US stimulus plans and some supply concerns boosted futures, but demand worries prompted by coronavirus lockdowns limited gains.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose about 1 per cent on Monday as optimism around US stimulus plans and some supply concerns boosted futures, but demand worries prompted by coronavirus lockdowns limited gains.

Brent crude futures rose 47 cents, 0.9 per cent, to settle at US$55.88 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude ended 50 cents, or 1 per cent, higher at US$52.77 a barrel.

Officials in US President Joe Biden's administration on a Sunday call with Republican and Democratic lawmakers tried to head off Republican concerns that his US$1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive.

"Newly inaugurated President Biden seems to be pushing for a quick approval of his proposed US$1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, a development interpreted by the market as a clear indication that the new US administration aims to kick-start an economic recovery, which will naturally benefit fuel consumption," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets.

On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies' compliance with pledged oil output curbs is averaging 85 per cent so far in January, tanker tracker Petro-Logistics said on Monday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The data suggest the group had improved its adherence to pledged supply curbs.

In Indonesia, the country said its coast guard seized an Iranian-flagged tanker over suspected illegal fuel transfers, raising the prospect of more tensions in the oil-exporting Gulf.

Output from Kazakhstan's giant Tengiz field was disrupted by a power outage on Jan 17.

Meanwhile, European nations have imposed tough restrictions to halt the spread of the virus, while China reported a rise in new Covid-19 cases, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world's largest energy consumer.

Barclays raised its 2021 oil price forecasts, but said rising cases in China could contribute to near-term pullbacks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Under pressure US oil refiners seen posting painful Q4 earnings

Renewables the dominant EU power source for 1st time

China's steel champion nods to Xi with 2050 carbon-zero vow

Oil prices fall for second session as Covid-19 lockdown concerns cast pall over demand prospects

Texas coast uses Christmas trees to rebuild storm-ravaged dunes

Renewables overtook fossil fuels in EU electricity mix in 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

[WASHINGTON] The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Janet Yellen as the first woman to lead the US Department of the...

Jan 26, 2021 07:04 AM
Banking & Finance

Current cryptocurrencies unlikely to last: Bank of England governor

[LONDON] No existing cryptocurrency has a structure that is likely to allow it to work as a means of payment over...

Jan 26, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Italy PM to quit on Tuesday, seeking new government

[ROME] Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced he will resign on Tuesday, in what media reports said was an...

Jan 26, 2021 07:00 AM
Technology

Twitter unveils 'community-driven' effort to fight misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter announced a new initiative on Monday to enlist users to flag misinformation on its platform...

Jan 26, 2021 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Rich and poor vaccine divide worsening, warns WHO

[GENEVA] The Covid-19 vaccine divide between rich and poor nations is worsening by the day, the World Health...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Grab picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for US IPO: sources

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for