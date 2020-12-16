You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises as investors focus on vaccine rollout, brush off recovery concerns

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 6:14 AM

rk_oilrefinery_161220.jpg
Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors focused on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, looking past tightening lockdowns in Europe and forecasts for a slower-than-expected recovery in fuel demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors focused on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, looking past tightening lockdowns in Europe and forecasts for a slower-than-expected recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude settled at US$50.76 a barrel, rising 47 cents, or 0.9 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at US$47.62 a barrel, gaining 1.3 per cent, or 63 cents.

The United States began vaccinating people on Monday as the country's Covid-19 death toll crossed the 300,000 mark.

Britain and Canada have also begun to administer shots.

"The crude market continues to seize upon the future outlook of the post-pandemic period, which could be as soon as next summer," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Crude oil throughput rose by 3.2 per cent year-over-year in China in November,a record. That helped investor sentiment about coming increases in fuel demand, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. China has been one of the rare countries where oil demand has fully recovered from earlier this year.

"People would assume that the oil demand surge is right around the corner," Mr Flynn said.

Still, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday any impact of vaccines on demand is still several months away, while Opec said on Monday oil demand will rise more slowly than expected.

Brent hit US$51.06 on Dec 10, highest since March, supported by vaccine approvals, even as the infection rate has surged in most regions worldwide.

London stepped up pandemic rules requiring bars and restaurants to close, Italy is considering more stringent steps over Christmas, and Germany is likely to be under lockdown until early 2021.

The latest snapshot of US oil supplies showed crude oil stocks unexpectedly rose last week, according to the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

Crude inventories swelled by 2 million barrels in the week to Dec 11 to about 495 million barrels, compared with analysts'expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1.9 million barrels, API said.

Official government data was scheduled for Wednesday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Former Shell employee involved in gas oil misappropriation worth US$36.1m

The rising cost to feed animals is squeezing meat producers

Lumber defies usual lull with building boom straining supplies

Caribbean refinery sells first product after yearlong delay

Gold firms as US stimulus progress weighs on dollar

George Gero, an 'institution' of gold industry, dies at 84

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

US releases new data on Moderna vaccine, paving way for approval

[WASHINGTON] The US regulator on Tuesday released new data confirming Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was safe and...

Dec 16, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve opens policy final 2020 meeting amid uncertain economy

[WASHINGTON] US central bankers on Tuesday opened their final policy meeting of the year to review how best to...

Dec 16, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Biden joins battle for Senate as top Republican accepts win

[ATLANTA] President-elect Joe Biden threw his weight into the Democratic battle for control of the US Senate on...

Dec 16, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia to get sovereign wealth fund dividend, has no plan to hike taxes

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia expects to receive up to 25 billion riyals (S$8.93 billion) in dividends this year from its...

Dec 16, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

One in four people globally may not get Covid-19 vaccines until 2022

[BENGALURU] Nearly one in four people may not get Covid-19 vaccines until at least 2022 because rich countries with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Hot stock: Shares of NutryFarm continue to rise a day after SGX query

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for