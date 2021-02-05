 Oil rises on economic optimism, tightening supplies, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on economic optimism, tightening supplies

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 6:15 AM

nz_oilrefinery_050229.jpg
Oil ticked up on Thursday on strong US economic data, falling inventories and the Opec+ decision to stick to its output cuts, but a stronger US dollar limited the gains.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Oil ticked up on Thursday on strong US economic data, falling inventories and the Opec+ decision to stick to its output cuts, but a stronger US dollar limited the gains.

Brent crude settled at US$58.84 a barrel, up 38 cents, having earlier hit its highest level since Feb 21 at US$59.04.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at US$54 a barrel, rising 54 cents after reaching its highest settlement level in a year on Wednesday at US$55.69.

Strong US factory data and improving unemployment numbers helped boost oil prices, said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

"That helped, and given the broader situation with Opec+, I would expect for this market to tighten up further," Mr Kilduff said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The US Commerce Department said factory orders increased 1.1 per cent after surging 1.3 per cent in November, beating economists' expectations, while Labour Department data showed a drop in Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits in the latest week.

Investors were also expecting positive data from the government's comprehensive monthly employment report due on Friday.

The market was further bolstered by news that Democrats in the US Congress took the first steps toward advancing President Joe Biden's proposed US$1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan.

A rallying US dollar, which typically moves inversely with oil prices, took some of the steam out of oil's momentum. The dollar hit more than a two-month high against a basket of other currencies.

On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies - known as Opec+ - extended its oil supply pact at existing levels, suggesting that producers are happy the cuts are draining inventories while uncertainty remains over the outlook for a recovery in demand as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers.

A document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed that Opec expects output cuts to keep the market in deficit throughout 2021, even though the group reduced its demand forecast.

Also on Wednesday, government data showed that US crude oil stockpiles last week unexpectedly fell to 475.7 million barrels, their lowest level since March.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

High steaks: British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

Shell's profit slides 71% in 2020 as pandemic bites

Oil extends rally after Opec+ pledges to keep clearing surplus

Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites

Singapore’s fourth desalination plant underscores Keppel’s Vision 2030

Opec+ pledges to pursue speedy rebalancing of oil market

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 07:13 AM
Consumer

McKinsey to pay US$573m to settle charges of fueling US opioid crisis

[WASHINGTON] Global consulting firm McKinsey will pay US$573 million to US states to settle claims it contributed to...

Feb 5, 2021 07:05 AM
Energy & Commodities

High steaks: British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

[LONDON] A cow bred in central England has sold for £262,000 (S$478,600), a world best for its breed and more than...

Feb 5, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says no more US 'rolling over' to Russia

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States will no longer be "rolling over in the face of...

Feb 5, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

UN launches selection process for next secretary-general

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The UN Security Council and General Assembly on Thursday launched the recruitment...

Feb 5, 2021 06:57 AM
Transport

Ford says will nearly double electric auto investment

[NEW YORK] Ford announced on Thursday it is accelerating its investment in electric cars, but cautioned that the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Building Singapore's next generation of creative problem solvers

Start your whiskey collection with these 10 bottles

DBS boosts sustainable finance target to S$50b

Privatisation will help Sunningdale to pivot faster as suppliers reshore

GuocoLand's half-year net profit falls 69% to S$22.9m on lower revenue

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for