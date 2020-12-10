You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on vaccine rollout, concern on Iraq oilfield attack

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 10:52 AM

rk_oiljack_101220.jpg
Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the imminent approval of a vaccine in the United States, which could spur a rebound in fuel demand, despite a large build in US crude stocks last week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the imminent approval of a vaccine in the United States, which could spur a rebound in fuel demand, despite a large build in US crude stocks last week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 US cents or 0.5 per cent to US$45.75 a barrel at 2am GMT, while Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents or 0.4 per cent to US$49.07 a barrel. Prices were little changed overnight.

"Optimism over the vaccine prevails and continues to limit any serious downside action," Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

Vaccinations could start as soon as this weekend in the United States, with a panel of advisers to meet on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend to the Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Canada approved its first Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday and said inoculations would start next week.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Oil prices were also supported by some nervousness after two wells at a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze in what the government called a "terrorist attack", though production was not affected.

"While the wells were small, it has raised concerns of further disruptions," ANZ Research said in a note.

Analysts were surprised that the market had shrugged off an unexpectedly large build in US crude stocks in government data released on Wednesday, largely due to a plunge in US crude exports to their lowest since 2018.

Crude inventories rose by 15.2 million barrels in the week to Dec 4, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Japan's bird flu outbreak worsens, government orders disinfection of poultry farms

Bangladesh's Summit Group looks to Singapore for its capital-raising needs

Gulf Oil buys OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

Rio Tinto should make restitution to native landowners: report

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

Gold dips as equities climb on vaccine cheer; stimulus hopes support

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 10:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Japan's bird flu outbreak worsens, government orders disinfection of poultry farms

[TOKYO] Japan's bird flu outbreak worsened with two more prefectures reporting poultry deaths and exclusion orders...

Dec 10, 2020 10:50 AM
Garage

Airbnb reaches US$47b value in above-range IPO

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb priced its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) above a marketed range to raise about...

Dec 10, 2020 10:31 AM
Consumer

Sony to buy AT&T's anime business for US$1.18b to expand global footprint

[TOKYO] Sony will buy AT&T's animation business Crunchyroll for US$1.18 billion, the two companies said on...

Dec 10, 2020 10:19 AM
Government & Economy

Developing Asia's projected 2020 contraction to be less severe than expected: ADB

[MANILA] Developing Asia is on course to contract this year, but probably less than previously thought as China...

Dec 10, 2020 10:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse shuts US$2b insurance units after withdrawals

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse Group is winding down two reinsurance vehicles with assets of about US$2 billion after key...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

mm2 Asia proposes to merge its Cathay cinema business with Golden Village cinemas

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for