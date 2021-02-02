 Oil settles up more than 2% as US inventories fall, demand picks up, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil settles up more than 2% as US inventories fall, demand picks up

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 6:44 AM

nz_oilrefinery_020237.jpg
Oil prices settled more than 2 per cent higher on Monday, buoyed by falling US crude inventories and rising winter fuel demand due to one of the worst snowstorms to hit the US North-east in years.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled more than 2 per cent higher on Monday, buoyed by falling US crude inventories and rising winter fuel demand due to one of the worst snowstorms to hit the US North-east in years.

Brent crude settled up US$1.31 cents, or 2.4 per cent, at US$56.35 a barrel. US crude gained US$1.35 cents, or 2.6 per cent, to settle at US$53.55. Both benchmarks gained nearly 8 per cent in January.

US government data last week showed a drawdown of 2.3 million barrels in stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for crude futures. Another 2.3 million-barrel weekly decline is expected, analysts and traders said citing a Wood Mackenzie report.

"Crude is being supported by many small factors this week - expected drawdowns in Cushing, a sudden rise in winter fuel demand amid colder weather, and further talks on Capitol Hill about stimulus checks," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

The US North-east has been hit by a powerful winter snow storm, pummeling a vast swath stretching from Pennsylvania through New England and causing widespread disruption in New York City and other major urban centres in the region.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Goldman Sachs said oil prices could rise to US$65 by July, forecasting an oil market deficit of 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2021, a higher level than its previous prediction of 500,000 bpd.

Opec oil output rose for a seventh month in January, a Reuters survey found, after the group and its allies agreed to ease supply curbs further, although the production growth was smaller than expected.

"It looks like Opec compliance is really pushing the complex higher, as well as the expectation that we will see US inventories tighten over the next few weeks," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Russian oil and gas condensate production also increased in January, two sources told Reuters on Monday, but the increase was in line with expectations, following Moscow's deal with Opec on output cuts.

US oil and gas drillers are gearing up for a pick-up in demand. As higher prices make new wells profitable again, they added rigs for a sixth month in a row in January.

US production data from the Energy Information Administration showed output rose above 11 million bpd in November, the first time it has exceeded that figure since April.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Brokerage curbs push Reddit-driven traders to chase silver lining elsewhere

Opec+ sees almost full compliance with agreed January oil-supply cuts

Australia in hydrogen tech push beyond fuel production

China solar unit defaults on US$500m amid 700% rally

Silver prices, miners surge as retail buyers pile in

ExxonMobil, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

Biden demands Myanmar military cede power, orders sanctions review

[WASHINGTON] US President Joe Biden called on Monday on Myanmar's military to relinquish power immediately and...

Feb 2, 2021 07:16 AM
Stocks

Robinhood raises US$3.4b to meet needs amid GameStop saga

[NEW YORK] Online trading platform Robinhood, which has seen demand surge amid a social media campaign targeting...

Feb 2, 2021 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

WHO slams critics of Covid-19 origins probe

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization on Monday blasted critics of its investigation into the origins of the Covid-...

Feb 2, 2021 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Huge snowstorm hits US east coast

[NEW YORK] A huge snowstorm brought chaos to the United States east coast Monday, canceling thousands of flights,...

Feb 2, 2021 07:04 AM
Technology

Facebook pop-ups to escalate feud with Apple

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday said that pop-up messages on its iPhone and iPad apps will tout benefits of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tribal Worldwide launches programme for design SMEs as part of SkillsFuture initiative

New digital solutions available under 'Start Digital' initiative

The Closet Lover: from hobby to four retail stores in Singapore

Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly

Biden eyes climate market legacy with Brussels, Beijing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for