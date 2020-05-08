You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil slips as demand worries erase early bounce from Saudi price increase

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 6:34 AM

nz_oilrefinery_080534.jpg
Oil prices slipped on Thursday as global supply and demand worries erased earlier gains seen from an increase in Saudi Arabia's official crude selling price and a surprise rise in Chinese exports last month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices slipped on Thursday as global supply and demand worries erased earlier gains seen from an increase in Saudi Arabia's official crude selling price and a surprise rise in Chinese exports last month.

Brent futures fell 26 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to settle at US$29.46 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 44 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to settle at US$23.55.

Earlier in the day, Brent was up over 5 per cent and WTI up over 10 per cent. For the week, Brent was still up about 11 per cent and WTI up about 18 per cent.

Both benchmarks have rallied sharply this week as countries have eased coronavirus-related lockdowns and fuel demand has rebounded modestly. Oil production worldwide is also declining to reduce a growing supply glut.

"We continue to be in a volatile market and this price pull back does not surprise me. I think there was some profit taking," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease

"The Saudi (price news) was supportive early in the day, but we still have significant headwinds in terms of the economy, demand and storage," Kilduff said.

US crude inventories at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma rose by about 407,000 barrels in the week through May 5, traders said citing Genscape data.

US jobless claims, meanwhile, continued to rise, although at a slower pace with 3.2 million more people seeking unemployment benefits for the week ended May 2. The latest numbers lifted the total to about 33 million claims since March 21.

Analysts at Rystad Energy projected global oil demand would decrease 10.9 per cent in 2020 to 88.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from around 99.5 million bpd in 2019. Last week, the energy consultant forecast demand next year would average 88.8 million bpd.

Oil prices were much higher earlier in the day following reports from Saudi Arabia on crude prices and imports and exports in China.

Saudi Arabia increased its official selling prices (OSP) for June after cutting May exports to almost the lowest in a decade following a deal by global producers to reduce output to prop up prices.

"It is ... likely seen as a strong indication that the Kingdom will follow through on its pledged supply cuts agreed at the 12 April Opec+ emergency meeting," Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas, said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allied producers - a grouping known as Opec+ - agreed to cut production from May 1 by around 10 million bpd to help support prices.

In China, meanwhile, oil imports climbed to 10.42 million bpd in April from 9.68 million bpd in March, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data for the first four months of 2020.

However, the country's imports for all goods fell, suggesting any recovery is some way off as economies around the world fall into recession.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China iron ore imports jump on firm demand

From zero to hero: physical oil's rally might be short-lived

Gold falls more than 1% as US dollar strengthens, lockdowns ease

Oil falls to below US$30 per barrel as glut grows, output cuts eyed

HSBC targets Singapore oil trader as loan concerns escalate

UK watchdog deems Shell's 'drive carbon neutral' ad campaign acceptable

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim sends 'verbal message' to China's Xi

[SEOUL] North Korea's Kim Jong Un has sent a "verbal message" to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, state media KCNA...

May 8, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil risks 'economic collapse' over coronavirus lockdown: minister

[BRASÍLIA] Brazil could face "economic collapse" in a month's time due to lockdown measures to stem the coronavirus...

May 8, 2020 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims begin decline, but still high at 3.2m

[WASHINGTON] Unemployed US workers filed 3.2 million new claims for jobless benefits last week as the coronavirus...

May 8, 2020 06:37 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end higher, overlooking latest layoff data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Thursday, with traders looking past another spike in...

May 8, 2020 06:35 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks lifted by Chinese export data, strong earnings

[BENGALURU] European shares closed higher on Thursday as a surprise rise in China's exports suggested some...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.