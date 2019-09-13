You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil slips towards US$60 on demand worries, despite trade hopes

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 6:20 PM

[LONDON] Oil slipped to around US$60 a barrel on Friday as concern about a slowdown in the global economy and oil demand outweighed hints of progress in the US-China trade dispute.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both issued reports this week pointing to an oil surplus next year, despite a pact by Opec and its allies, a producer alliance known as Opec+, to limit supplies. The deal runs until March.

"In order to avoid a price slide and a massive inventory build, Opec+ would need to implement further voluntary production cuts," said Eugen Weinberg, analyst at Commerzbank.

"The challenge facing Opec+ is thus likely to become even bigger next year, maintaining the pressure on the oil price."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Benchmark Brent crude was down 20 US cents at US$60.18 a barrel by 0955 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 27 cents to US$54.82.

Hopes of progress in the US-China trade dispute lent support. The world's two largest economies are preparing for a new round of talks aimed at curbing the spat and have been making conciliatory gestures, cheering investors.

"Both sides have made further displays of goodwill," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. "The upshot is that no further deterioration in the economic environment is expected, hence the downside for oil prices should be limited in the near term."

Brent has traded in a range of nearly US$5 this week and is heading for its first weekly loss in five weeks. The US benchmark, similarly volatile, was on track for the first weekly drop in three weeks.

Brent is up 12 per cent in 2019, helped by the deal between Opec and allies including Russia to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day.

The producers are trying to stop inventories from building up and, in a sign the plan is bearing fruit, US crude oil stocks fell last week to the lowest in nearly a year.

An Opec+ monitoring committee met this week and secured pledges from Opec members Nigeria and Iraq to deliver their share of the cut, something they have failed to do so far, but made no progress on possibly deepening the supply curbs.

Some Opec delegates say the idea of a larger cut for next year is gaining support. But Saudi Arabia's new energy minister said talks on that issue would be left until the next Opec+ meeting in December.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Japan's first electricity futures may spark market shake-up

Russia wants to rent out 1 million hectares of land to Asia's food companies

Vietnam fights China moves to hinder offshore energy exploration

Mexico's Pemex offers to prepay chunk of US$14.7b in bonds

Oil prices fall 1% on US-China trade doubts, Opec+ talks

Oil producers pledge to respect cuts as market sags

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exclude pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly