You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies as market ponders Iran's next move

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 6:19 AM

nz_oiljack _070120.jpg
Oil prices steadied on Monday after Brent touched above US$70 a barrel on rhetoric from the United States, Iran and Iraq that fanned tensions in the Middle East after a US air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Oil prices steadied on Monday after Brent touched above US$70 a barrel on rhetoric from the United States, Iran and Iraq that fanned tensions in the Middle East after a US air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.

Prices pared gains during the session on growing doubts that Iran would strike back in a way that would disrupt oil supplies.

Brent crude futures settled at US$68.91 a barrel, up 31 cents, after soaring to a high of US$70.74 a barrel from Friday's settlement.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 22 cents at US$63.27 a barrel after hitting US$64.72, its highest since April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There seems to be an emerging dialogue along the lines that it's not in the Iranians' interest to lash out and attack oil infrastructure," said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho in New York. "Because any attack on the oil infrastructure would most likely rally the barrel and that would, in turn, most likely shut down Iranian exports."

SEE ALSO

Oil prices surge on fallout from killing of Iran general in US air strike

Oil jumped more than 3 per cent on Friday after a US air strike in Iraq killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, heightening concerns about an escalation in conflict in the Middle East and the possible impact on oil supplies.

The region accounts for nearly half of the world's oil production, with a fifth of global oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq, the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), if US troops were forced to withdraw from the country.

Iraq's parliament earlier called, in a nonbinding resolution, on US and other foreign troops to leave Iraq.

Mr Trump also said that the United States would retaliate against Iran if Tehran were to strike back after the killing.

"I don't think we're out of the woods when it comes to whether this problem could effect oil in a way that would be tangible to oil traders," said Amy Jaffe, director of a program on energy security and climate change at the Council on Foreign Relations.

In post-settlement trade, oil turned negative after the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released data that showed money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions.

Opec oil output fell in December as Nigeria and Iraq adhered more closely to pledged reductions and top exporter Saudi Arabia made further cuts ahead of a new production-limiting accord, a Reuters survey found.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil hits US$70 as Mideast crisis deepens fear of supply disruption

Australian fires hit key dairy regions, adding to woes from drought

Vietnam in deals to buy Laos electricity from 2021

Russia begins TurkStream gas flows to Greece, North Macedonia

Gold jumps to highest level since 2013 on Iran-US tensions

Oil extends gains on rising Mideast tensions

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 06:36 AM
Technology

Amazon revs up auto ambitions with in-car TV, Alexa integration

[LAS VEGAS] Amazon unveiled plans on Monday to be a bigger player in the auto sector, announcing partnerships that...

Jan 7, 2020 06:35 AM
Government & Economy

Ghosn used bullet train to escape: NHK

[TOKYO] New reports emerged on Monday on how fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail in Japan, as the...

Jan 7, 2020 06:30 AM
Transport

SpaceX launches third batch of Starlink satellites

[WASHINGTON] SpaceX is set on Monday to launch its third batch of 60 mini-satellites into orbit, part of its plans...

Jan 7, 2020 06:29 AM
Transport

JetBlue says to go carbon neutral by July 2020

[NEW YORK] No-frills US airline JetBlue will go carbon neutral for all domestic flights starting this summer, the...

Jan 7, 2020 06:27 AM
Government & Economy

Letter on Iraq pullout 'genuine' but sent by 'mistake': top US general

[WASHINGTON] An official US letter informing Iraq that American troops would begin pulling out was "genuine" but not...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly