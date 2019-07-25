You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil up as industry report shows hefty drop in US stockpiles

But demand remains shaky, with IMF cutting global growth forecasts; no imminent breakthrough seen at trade talks
Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

OIL rose for a fourth day after a report showed a hefty drop in US crude inventories and as the resumption of face-to-face trade discussions between Washington and Beijing provided a glimmer of hope for demand.

Futures in New York gained as much as 0.9 per cent after rallying 2.7 per cent over the previous three days. The American Petroleum Institute reported a 10.96 million barrel decline in stockpiles last week, according to people familiar with the data. That's more than twice the drop forecast in a Bloomberg survey before official figures expected on Wednesday. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will travel to China on Monday for the first high-level, face-to-face talks since May.

US inventories will have fallen for six straight weeks if the API figures are confirmed by Energy Information Administration data. That's tightening the supply backdrop just as simmering tension in the Persian Gulf threatens to disrupt crude flows from the region. Still, demand remains shaky, with the International Monetary Fund cutting its global growth projections on Tuesday and warning that policy "missteps" on trade and Brexit could derail a rebound.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While crude has continued to crawl up because of the rising Middle East tensions, overall bearishness on account of demand growth is quite heavy and quite pervasive," said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. The resumption of trade talks is good news, but no one is expecting an imminent breakthrough, she said.

West Texas Intermediate for September delivery rose 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to US$56.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as at 7.34 am in London after climbing as much as 50 US cents earlier. It closed up one per cent on Tuesday.

Brent for September settlement advanced 13 cents to US$63.96 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange after settling 0.9 per cent higher on Tuesday. The global benchmark crude is trading at a US$6.99 a barrel premium to WTI.

US inventories dropped 4.26 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. If the API numbers are confirmed by the EIA, that would be the largest decline since mid-June. However, the API said petrol stockpiles rose by 4.44 million barrels.

Mr Lighthizer and a small team are expected to be in Shanghai through Wednesday. The meeting will involve a broad discussion of the issues outstanding and isn't expected to yield major breakthroughs, a senior Trump administration official said. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

India considers more sugar export subsidies to cut reserves

China's soybean crushers in no rush to buy from US despite Beijing tariff offer

Oil rises near US$64/barrel on second downed Iranian drone

Nico Steel says it can meet S$40m market cap to exit watch-list in 'reasonable time'

Crude futures pricing in Hormuz tensions, physical oil not so much

Saudi Arabia set to build first wind power plant

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly