You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Omani oil minister sees prices staying in US$65-75 range until year-end

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

OMANI energy minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy said he expected global oil prices to stay in a range between US$65 and US$75 a barrel until the end of the year, the state-run Oman News Agency reported on Saturday. He was also quoted as saying that Oman remained committed to the Opec+ agreement until the end of 2019.

Under the accord reached in December 2018, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other non-Opec producers - an alliance known as Opec+ - agreed to reduce oil supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan 1 for six months.

The Opec+ alliance was formed in 2017. Since its inception, oil prices have doubled to more than US$60 per barrel, mainly as a result of a series of production cuts by its members.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The official selling price for Oman crude in May will rise by US$2.50 to US$66.98 a barrel, the highest in five months, Reuters calculations based on data from the Dubai Mercantile Exchange showed on Friday.

However, Saudi Arabia is having a hard time convincing Russia to stay much longer in the Opec-led pact, and Moscow may agree only to a three-month extension. Should Russia pull out of the latest deal on cutting output, oil prices would drop.

Separately, Mr Al-Rumhy said the Oman Oil Co was conducting a feasibility study regarding taking a 30 per cent stake in a new oil refinery project on Sri Lanka's south coast. The project will be Sri Lanka's first new refinery in 52 years. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Solar power getting more cost-competitive in Asean

Q1 uptrend in commodities may be a tough act to follow

Government officials call for output control at Chinese steel mills

China expects to make first trade in national emissions scheme in 2020

Lower coal use cuts UK emissions to levels last seen in Victorian times

Oil posts biggest quarterly rise since 2009 on Opec cuts, sanctions

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening