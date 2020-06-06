You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec, Russia meet to extend record oil cuts, push for compliance

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 9:15 AM

nz_opec_060620.jpg
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies led by Russia meet on Saturday to approve extending record oil production cuts and to push countries such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply better with existing curbs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies led by Russia meet on Saturday to approve extending record oil production cuts and to push countries such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply better with existing curbs.

The producers known as Opec+ previously agreed to cut supply by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May-June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis. Cuts have been due to taper to 7.7 million bpd from July to December.

Opec+ sources have said Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to extend record cuts throughout July although Riyadh would prefer to see cut extended throughout August.

Global benchmark Brent crude, which slumped below US$20 a barrel in April, rose nearly 6 per cent on Friday to trade at a three-month high above US$42.

Saturday's video conferences will start with talks between members of Opec at 1200 GMT, followed by a gathering of the Opec+ group at 1400 GMT, Opec said on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Oil climbs 5% on US jobless drop, Opec+ meeting hopes

Opec sources said an extension of cuts was contingent on compliance as countries that produced above their quota in May and June must compensate by cutting more in future months.

Iraq, which had one of the worst compliance rates in May, according to a Reuters survey, agreed to additional cuts, Opec sources said.

It was not clear how exactly Iraq would cut output and agree with oil majors working in the country to curtail production. Nigeria said it would also aim to reach full compliance.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold sags as 'mind-blowing' US unemployment rate curbs haven demand

Oil climbs 5% on US jobless drop, Opec+ meeting hopes

Geo Energy fails to get noteholders' nod to ease notes terms

Oil trader Winson takes OCBC to court over Hin Leong deal

Oil honchos hit pay dirt as their companies go broke

Oil India calls on Singapore experts to handle gas blowout

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 09:25 AM
Technology

HP scores US$439m win on Quanta's factories, patents

[NEW ORLEANS] HP Inc will get to keep all the cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage was ordered to turn over to...

Jun 6, 2020 09:19 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 pledges more than US$21b to fight coronavirus

[CAIRO] The Group of 20 rich and emerging economies has pledged more than US$21 billion to fight the coronavirus,...

Jun 6, 2020 09:12 AM
Garage

Zoom stock surge gives little-known early investor a fortune

[SAN JOSE] Some of the biggest names in finance and business made a fortune on Zoom Video Communications: Hong Kong'...

Jun 6, 2020 08:49 AM
Transport

Airbus fails to log any jet orders as airlines hunker down

[TOULOUSE] Airbus SE failed to secure a single plane order in May after a global travel slump brought on by the...

Jun 6, 2020 08:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Judge slams Ernst & Young for attack on ex-partner during trial

[LONDON] A London judge slammed Ernst & Young for its treatment of a whistle-blower during a trial the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.