You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec says it replaced Iran oil loss, sees lower 2019 demand

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 8:50 PM

file733kkqyclwz1irsddefg.jpg
Opec on Wednesday said it replaced a drop in Iranian exports as US sanctions resumed and lowered the 2019 forecast of demand for its crude, underlining its challenge to prevent a glut building even after last week's decision to trim output.
SPH

[LONDON]  Opec on Wednesday said it replaced a drop in Iranian exports as US sanctions resumed and lowered the 2019 forecast of demand for its crude, underlining its challenge to prevent a glut building even after last week's decision to trim output.

In a monthly report, Opec said its oil output fell by only 11,000 barrels per day, month on month, to 32.97 million bpd in November, despite President Donald Trump's reimposition of sanctions on Iran, as Saudi Arabia pumped at a record rate.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also said 2019 demand for its crude would fall to 31.44 million bpd, 100,000 less than predicted last month, as rivals pump more and a slowing economy curbs demand growth.

Opec and allies last week agreed to return to supply cuts in 2019, pledging to lower output by 1.2 million bpd.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Biofuel firm Neste to invest 1.4b euros in Singapore production

Gold steadies near 5-month peak as US rate hike expectations ease

Oil rises on optimism Opec+ supply curbs will stabilise market

Big coal wants taxpayers to pay for pollution fix

Trump team pushes fossil fuels at global climate talks

US shale becomes oil industry's safe haven as prices languish

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

doc735tg95yzkp1m9qve343_doc6ux79w0bg9l1k2r56hbb.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_suntec_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer confidence still in doldrums but hits 3-year high in Q3: poll

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening