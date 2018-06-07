You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Over 24m barrels of crude waiting to be shipped from Venezuela ports: data

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 6:44 AM

[CARACAS] Venezuela's growing bottleneck of tankers has caused delays to export over 24 million barrels of crude that were supposed to be shipped days ago from the Opec-member country's main oil port, according to Reuters data.

Venezuela's state-run PDVSA in recent days notified customers that a new ship-to-ship operation will be installed off the nation's western coast to ease congestion at its Jose port, which is delaying key exports already affected by low oil output.

But while PDVSA and its buyers negotiate who will pay for the costs of the oil transfers, tankers continue piling up at Jose and the Paraguana Refining Center (CRP). As of June 6, over 80 tankers were waiting in Venezuelan waters, half of them to load crude and refined products for exports, according to the data.

Customers waiting for cargoes include US Chevron Corp, India's Nayara Energy and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

World first EPR nuclear reactor begins work in China

China steel exporters chase buyers in Africa, South America

China smashes steel gangs operating 4.8b yuan export scam

Freeport, Indonesia at loggerheads over mine's waste disposal methods

Italy's new government to review TAP gas pipeline

Alliance Mineral doubles lithium reserves at West Australian mine; tantalum ore reserves up 43%

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_WEWORK_3463719.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

BP_KimTrump_070618_5.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening