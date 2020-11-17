You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Ovo Energy, Shell unit to turn Spanish homes into virtual power plants

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

OVO Energy Ltd has partnered a Royal Dutch Shell Plc subsidiary to offer rooftop solar and batteries to homes in Spain.

The deal is the latest in a trend where energy suppliers offer complete energy systems that turn households into virtual power plants. Ovo's Spanish offering is similar to Tesla Inc's tariff launched in the UK last month that combines solar panels and a battery. Ovo is also carrying out a home battery trial in the UK with Sonnen.

The company entered the Spanish market last year and now has thousands of customers. Residential solar in Spain is forecast to reach one million rooftops by 2025 and is expected to be a large contributor to meeting the nation's 74 per cent renewable generation goal by 2030.

"The Spanish grid already has a significant amount of solar from the first wave of installations which happened about 10 years ago, and we're expecting to see another wave as the cost of solar has come down," Toby Ferenczi, director of Ovo International said in an interview.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sonnen is the world's largest manufacturer of residential batteries and it is providing the storage technology. Ovo provides the customers and uses its Kaluza technology to optimise deployment of the battery to the grid. Spanish company Webatt Energy will install the kit in people's homes.

"The grid is expected to have challenges with the integration of new renewables, like solar, and batteries can really help with that," said Mr Ferenczi.

The grid in Spain is set up so that households can sell excess energy to their neighbours in the local distribution grid. Those who sign up to the plan will be able to either power their homes directly by solar energy, store it, or sell it back to the grid in times of peak demand.

Ovo is focused on making the offering cost competitive, Mr Ferenczi said. "What's important is making these solutions deliver savings over the long-term," he said. "You can see it as an investment product, where the end user or homeowner is investing to save, but they're getting a return on that investment over the long period." The plan will be available to Ovo customers in Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Andalusia before being expanded to other regions.

Ovo is the UK's second-biggest energy supplier after Centrica Plc and is also a supplier in France, Spain and Australia. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Endeavour to buy Teranga as gold dealmaking gathers pace

Saudi Aramco turns to bonds to help fund US$75b dividend

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea signs utilities deal with ACWA Power led consortium

Gold hits one-week peak as softer dollar, worsening pandemic lift appeal

Huge India oil well fire extinguished after five months

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices,...

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for