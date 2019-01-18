You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Palladium hits new high on supply crunch

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

PALLADIUM rose to a record high on Thursday on lower supply concerns and rising demand for the metal used in auto catalysts, while gold held steady as a firmer dollar offset expectations of a pause in US rate hikes.

Spot palladium rose as high as US$1,366.50 per ounce before slipping back to trade steady at US$1,360.50, and has risen nearly 8 per cent so far this month.

Spot gold was steady at US$1,292.51 per ounce, while US gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,292.40 per ounce.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Congressional pushback on efforts to ease US sanctions against Russian metals producers, the world's top source for palladium, has probably helped drive supply shortage worries," said Ilya Spivak, senior currency strategist with DailyFx.

The price of palladium, used mainly in emissions-reducing catalysts for vehicles, has leapt more than 60 per cent since a trough in mid-August. Prices for the metal overtook gold for the first time in 16 years late last year.

Many members of Congress have been questioning the US Treasury Department's decision in December to ease sanctions imposed in April on certain Russian companies.

A firmer US dollar meanwhile kept a cap on gold.

"The dollar is quite strong and acting as a resistance for a breakout in gold," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said.

Gold has gained for five straight weeks, but prices have been hovering around a US$20 range for the past two weeks and have been unable to break through a strong technical resistance at US$1,300.

"Gold's recent standstill seems to reflect the clouded US growth outlook, and uncertainty about the path forward for Fed monetary policy," said Mr Spivak.

Risks to the US recovery, including a self-imposed government shutdown and volatile stock markets, have made several Federal Reserve officials call for patience before raising interest rates again.

The White House estimated the government shutdown is costing the American economy 0.13 percentage point in growth every week.

"Markets seemed to assume the Fed's rhetoric shift away from hawkish pre-commitment as inherently dovish, but strong data flow recently suggests it may yet find scope for hikes this year," Mr Spivak said, adding that the duration of the shutdown will be important, making gold prices highly data-sensitive.

Worries over a disorderly Brexit, after UK Prime Minister Theresa May's deal was defeated by British lawmakers on Tuesday, also supported gold prices, analysts said.

Mrs May on Wednesday narrowly won a confidence vote overnight and invited other party leaders for talks to try to break the impasse on a deal.

Spot gold is about to exit a neutral range of US$1,285-US$1,299, and either rise to US$1,311 or drop towards US$1,268, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Platinium fell 0.9 per cent to US$797.50 an ounce, while silver dropped 0.3 per cent to US$15.55. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Thailand's PTT to expand trading in LNG in Singapore

Worries for LNG as prices slip amid record North Asia imports

Climate change threatens to make coffee more pricey

Oil gains with Wall Street, but rising US fuel stocks weigh

Mining's biggest jobs are up for grabs

BNP Paribas to close its US commodity derivatives desk

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
3 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
4 Expecting big paycheck, a banker is out of a job
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening