You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Palladium tops US$2,000; market watchers forecast further rise

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 3:03 PM

file789cchwvgx131hyqnxz.jpg
Palladium smashed through US$2,000 an ounce to a record as the metal extended a powerful annual advance driven by a sustained global deficit, with market watchers saying the shortfall will be extremely hard to fill.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Sometimes the usual rules may not apply. Palladium smashed through US$2,000 an ounce to a record as the metal extended a powerful annual advance driven by a sustained global deficit, with market watchers saying the shortfall will be extremely hard to fill.

"In most cases, the cure for high prices is high prices, but not for palladium," Tai Wong at BMO Capital Markets, said before the US$2,000 level was taken out. That refers to the notion in raw materials that a rally induces fresh output, triggering the conditions that then roll back the advance.

Palladium has surged to unprecedented levels in 2019 as tighter emissions rules spurred demand for the metal used in autocatalysts, while supply hasn't been able to respond. Citigroup Inc has forecast that the move upward now has the potential to see prices gain to US$2,500 next year.

"There doesn't seem to be any new, ready supply at any reasonable price," Mr Wong said. "So, it could continue to move higher from here, though perhaps with more volatility."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spot palladium climbed as much as 1.1 per cent to US$2,000.35 an ounce, before trading at US$1,997.62 at 6.11am in London. Prices are 58 per cent higher this year.

SEE ALSO

Gold prices gain on mixed US-China trade signals

Many raw materials gained in this week after the breakthrough between the US and China to forge an initial trade agreement, bolstering prospects for global economic growth and auto demand.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Japan industry ministry gets 45.9b yen extra budget to strengthen resource policy

China's oil imports are most world's ever seen and still growing

The CEO trying to fix palm oil says he's no orangutan killer

JPMorgan raises 2020 oil price view on Opec+ cuts, improved economic outlook

14 miners dead after southwest China mine blast

Lynas fails to get Malaysian approval for higher processing limit, shares slide

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance company ISOTeam is working to raise some S$28.9 million in a share placement,...

Dec 17, 2019 11:03 PM
Stocks

US: Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

THE blue-chip Dow Jones dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis...

Dec 17, 2019 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

AMERICAN industry saw production jump in November following the end of the nationwide strike at General Motors (GM...

Dec 17, 2019 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

New investor offers to buy out some of Hyflux's creditors

A NEW investor has come riding to the rescue of beleaguered water treatment company Hyflux, making an offer...

Dec 17, 2019 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is prepared to walk away from talks on a free trade deal with the European Union over the bloc's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly