You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Pavilion Energy mulls over role in US$25.5b Arctic LNG 2 project

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 4:34 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

PE_NOVATEK Photo 1.JPG
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson (right), chairman of Novatek and Frédéric Barnaud, group CEO of Pavilion Energy, agree on expanding LNG partnership in the areas of LNG supply, trading, logistics and optimisation.
PHOTO: PAVILION ENERGY

TEMASEK-INVESTED Pavilion Energy is mulling over its participation in the US$25.5 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project dubbed Arctic LNG 2, to be developed by Russia’s largest independent gas producer, Novatek.

This is one potential area for collaboration outlined in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the chairman of Novatek’s board and Russia’s second-richest man, Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson, and Pavilion Energy’s group CEO, Frédéric Barnaud.

This MOU, signed on the sidelines of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Singapore, called on the Temasek-backed LNG player to evaluate participation in and offtake from Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project.

The two partners will also look at collaboration in LNG supply, trading and optimisation. They will review joint investments and capacity leasing arrangements for LNG carriers, storage, reload and transshipment facilities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The MOU signing on Tuesday thus signals the intent of the two parties to deepen their LNG ties after their first transaction.

The Business Times understands Pavilion Energy has already taken in a cargo from Novatek’s Yamal LNG project that was shipped via Russia’s North Sea Route. Novatek has beaten expectations to complete the first Yamal trains on time and within budget. It has since moved on pursue its second major project in Russia’s LNG space. Its Arctic LNG 2 project involves the construction of three LNG trains each with 6.6 million tonnes per annum of capacity.

Arctic LNG 2 ranks among the biggest LNG export projects in the world.

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening