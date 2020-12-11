You are here

Pemex's trading arm suspends business with Vitol amid US bribery probe

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 8:44 AM

The commercial arm of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has temporarily suspended business with the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol, which is the subject of a US bribery investigation, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
As part of a wider probe, the US Justice Department said last week that the US subsidiary of Vitol paid bribes to Pemex employees in exchange for lucrative contracts.

The department said Vitol's US unit had agreed to pay US$164 million to resolve US government probes into alleged bribes the firm paid in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

In the letter seen by Reuters and dated Wednesday, Pemex arm PMI Comercio Internacional said it had "taken the decision to suspend temporarily commercial relations" with Vitol's companies.

Pemex and Vitol did not respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear whether all trade between Mexico and Vitol was banned or only fuel provided by Vitol to PMI.

Many oil trading houses buy Mexican crude from Pemex in spot deals and some of them also provide natural gas or liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Mexico's state power company CFE.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government would look into the bribery allegations.

"It's under investigation and if true, those responsible will be punished. We're not covering up for anyone," he said.

The bribes allegedly took place during the administration of Lopez Obrador and under Mexico's previous president, Enrique Pena Nieto, according to Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Swiss company Vitol, run out of London, trades about eight million barrels per day of oil.

