 Petrobras expands fuel price parity calculation period to cut volatility, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petrobras expands fuel price parity calculation period to cut volatility

Sat, Feb 06, 2021 - 1:17 PM

nz_Petrobras_060268.jpg
Brazil's state-controlled oil company, Petrobras, has expanded to one year from three months the period for which it calculates the international price parity of the fuels it sells, the producer confirmed in a statement on Friday after a report by Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's state-controlled oil company, Petrobras, has expanded to one year from three months the period for which it calculates the international price parity of the fuels it sells, the producer confirmed in a statement on Friday after a report by Reuters.

The change, which applies to both diesel and gasoline, avoids transferring international price volatility to local gas pump prices.

This is the first time the period used internally by Petrobras to calculate price fluctuation has been made public since 2019.

Petrobras, as the state-controlled company is known, said the change occurred in the first half of 2020 and has not generated losses for the company.

Reuters previously reported that the changes that give flexibility for the company to operate temporarily below international prices occurred in December.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The frequency of when books calculate losses and gains against international prices has been undisclosed for almost two years. Until mid-2018, prices were adjusted daily.

The extent to which international price swings hit consumers at the Brazilian pump has long been a sensitive issue for Petrobras, which lost about US$40 billion between 2011 and 2014 for selling fuels below international parity.

In 2018 former CEO Pedro Parente quit after coming under pressure to relax a policy of adjusting prices daily at the pump in response to global fuel price increases that triggered a debilitating truckers' strike.

The policy gives Petrobras more time before it has to close the books on the accounting impact from international price swings, giving it flexibility to keep its retail prices low for a longer period without registering a loss.

It does not prevent the company from adjusting prices at the pump up or down anytime. The company said it has registered robust operational results.

Petrobras chief executive Roberto Castello Branco said last week demands by truckers were not his problem. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday he would never seek to control Petrobras fuel prices.

Petrobras' stock traded up 3 per cent following Mr Bolsonaro's statement but then trimmed gains to 0.7 per cent after the initial Reuters story. Shares of fuel distribution company BR Distribuidora SA, still partially owned by Petrobras, also lost ground and closed 1.2 per cent lower.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as dollar retreats, US jobs report signals slow recovery

Oil rises 1%, hits highest in a year on growth hopes, Opec+ output cuts

South Korea unveils US$43b plan for world's largest offshore wind farm

High steaks: British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

Oil rises on economic optimism, tightening supplies

Shell's profit slides 71% in 2020 as pandemic bites

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 6, 2021 01:50 PM
Government & Economy

US Secretary of State presses China on Xinjiang

[WASHINGTON] The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in a phone call on...

Feb 6, 2021 01:42 PM
Government & Economy

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

[BANGKOK] Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this week's coup and demand the...

Feb 6, 2021 01:34 PM
Government & Economy

China to launch public platform to track, crack down on polluters

[SHANGHAI] China will set up a new information platform to allow the public to track the emissions of polluting...

Feb 6, 2021 01:21 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief warns of 'lost generation' if low-income countries don't get more help

[WASHINGTON] The head of the IMF on Friday urged advanced economies to provide more resources to low-income...

Feb 6, 2021 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul

[SEOUL] South Korea on Saturday eased curfews on businesses outside the capital Seoul, letting them stay open an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

Arrest in Thailand of second drug kingpin tightens dragnet on huge syndicate

Twitter condemns Myanmar's move to block access

UBS to raise investment bank bonus pool as much as 20%

Shake Shack founder's Spac files for US$250m IPO

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for