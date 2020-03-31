You are here

Petrobras increases liquefied petroleum gas imports

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 7:28 AM

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras is increasing liquefied petroleum gas imports, it said on Monday, as consumer demand in some parts of the country for cooking gas has soared on worries that coronavirus-related controls might limit supply.
PHOTO: REUTERS

In a statement, Petroleo Brasileiro SA said three ships are on their way to Brazil loaded with LPG, each with a capacity of 20 million kilograms (20,000 tonnes), equal to 1.6 million canisters used in homes.

The first is scheduled to arrive on Monday, while the other two are due April 6 and 10, Petrobras said. "There is no need to store LPG, as there will be no shortage of supply for the population."

The company also reduced the average price of the 13kg LPG canisters used in kitchens across the country by 10 per cent to 21.85 reais (US$4.21).

"Petrobras is counting on distributors and resellers to ensure that these price reductions are passed onto customers," it said.

