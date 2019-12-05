You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petrobras plans US$34b in dividends by 2024 as debt shrinks

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 9:01 AM

nz_petrobras_051250.jpg
Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) plans to pay its shareholders US$34 billion in dividends over the next five years as it cuts debt and sells assets to shore up its finances, chief executive officer Roberto Castello Branco said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) plans to pay its shareholders US$34 billion in dividends over the next five years as it cuts debt and sells assets to shore up its finances, chief executive officer Roberto Castello Branco said.

The plan is a major shift for the state-controlled oil producer that had kept payouts to investors at or close to the bare minimum required by law in Brazil since 2018, after suspending them altogether in 2015 as it grappled with an oil industry downturn and a massive corruption probe. Distribution for 2018 was about US$1.7 billion.

The resumption of generous dividends the company was once known for is the latest step by Mr Castello Branco to win back investors. The executive appointed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been slashing costs, while also boosting the company's crude output, as he focuses on tapping the company's giant deep-water reserves.

The producer, once the the most indebted company in the industry, has reduced net debt to about US$75 billion at the end of the third quarter, from around US$95 billion at the end of the first. Mr Castello Branco took office in January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has turned a profit since 2018, after four years in the red. Petrobras needed more than five years of its cash generation to pay its debt when it was downgraded to junk in 2015.

SEE ALSO

German SPD leadership choice pushes bond yields higher

Petrobras should pay US$3 billion in dividends next year, and raise the amount after 2021, when a reduction of gross debt to US$60 billion triggers an internal rule for higher payments, Mr Castello Branco said during a news conference in New York.

Petrobras has a target to reduce its debt to 1.5 times earnings before certain items by the end of 2020.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps 3% on US stockpiles drop; further Opec output cuts seen

Investors urge Big Oil to follow 'poster child' Repsol's climate pledge

China's restaurants feel the heat as pork supplies plunge

ExxonMobil completes maintenance work at Singapore chemical plant

Hyundai Heavy says trying to allay Singapore's concerns over Daewoo shipyard merger

Indonesia aims to start making green diesel in 2022

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 09:24 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Sembcorp, Mapletree NAC Trust, Straits Trading, AHS

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday: 

Dec 5, 2019 09:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound jumps above US$1.31 to 7-month high on expectation of Conservative majority

[LONDON] Sterling surged above US$1.31 and hit its highest level in about two and a half years against the euro on...

Dec 5, 2019 08:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Design Studio takes 20m dirham unsecured loan from controlling shareholder

MAINBOARD-LISTED Design Studio Group is taking an unsecured loan of up to 20 million dirham (S$7.4 million) from...

Dec 5, 2019 08:57 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

[SYDNEY] Australia will cut the number of government departments next year to focus on the continuity of policy and...

Dec 5, 2019 08:28 AM
Consumer

Singapore recalls 3 versions of metformin as diabetes drugs come under carcinogen scrutiny

[LONDON] Global health regulators are looking into whether widely used diabetes drugs may contain unsafe levels of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly