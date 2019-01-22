You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

PetroChina flags US$1.5b writedown while profit doubles 

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 10:35 AM

SL_ PetroChina _220119_57.jpg
PetroChina Co brushed off a US$1.5 billion writedown from the disposal of some assets as it estimated full-year net income more than doubled last year thanks to higher crude prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] PetroChina Co brushed off a US$1.5 billion writedown from the disposal of some assets as it estimated full-year net income more than doubled last year thanks to higher crude prices.

China's biggest oil and gas producer said net income could have jumped as much as 132 per cent in 2018, according to a filing Monday to the Hong Kong stock exchange, which cited Chinese accounting standards. That would take it to 52.8 billion yuan (S$10.58 billion) for the year, according to Bloomberg calculations, compared with a 61 billion yuan (S$12.22 billion) average of 13 estimates that are based on international standards.

That's in spite of a non-recurring loss of as much as 10 billion yuan (S$2 billion), on which the company didn't elaborate beyond saying it disposed of certain oil and gas, as well as fixed, assets that met the conditions to be scrapped under accounting standards. If it weren't for the writedowns, earnings could have risen as much as 149 per cent, PetroChina said.

The profit alert by the state-owned energy giant was broadly anticipated after it reported in August that third-quarter profit surged more than fourfold. The majority of its income comes from exploration and production, so it benefited from global benchmark Brent crude averaging 31 per cent higher in 2018 than the previous year, at almost US$72 a barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Despite the significant drop in oil prices in the fourth quarter, the international average crude oil price of 2018 experienced a relatively significant rise," the company said. It also cited increasing demand for natural gas, as well as production optimisation, broadening income sources and cost-cutting as reasons for the profit increase.

PetroChina shares sank to a three-year low earlier this month amid broader fears over an economic slowdown and concerns that trading troubles similar to losses at peer Sinopec, officially known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, could be unearthed. Analysts at Morgan Stanley and Sanford C Bernstein & Co have either upgraded the stock or listed it among their top oil and gas picks, citing low valuation and potential benefit from an oil price recovery.

The stock advanced 1.6 per cent to close at HK$5.13 (S$0.888) before the statement, the highest level in a month, and outperforming the 0.4 per cent gain in the city's benchmark Hang Seng Index.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

China firms funding coal plants offshore as domestic curbs bite: study

An effort to bring fracking to Britain hits pause

Confident oil industry set to ratchet up spending in 2019

To meet climate goals, world urged to reuse natural resources

Oil edges up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook

Barrick explores options for Zambian copper mine under pressure from taxes

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Must Read

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening