You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petronas Gas, Top Oil to benefit as colder winter ups demand for fuel: Maybank KE

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 4:03 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

MALAYSIA's Petronas Gas and Thailand's Top Oil are among the potential beneficiaries of a possible increase in demand for fuel, said Maybank Kim Eng.

The brokerage on Friday noted that crude prices have risen by some 4 per cent on a week-on-week basis due to supply disruptions.

Oil workers in Norway are striking over pay, which will cut the country's output capacity by 8 per cent; and a hurricane has halted some production in the Gulf of Mexico.

These disruptions are temporary, Maybank KE said, but they are also taking place even as experts forecast a colder winter in North-east Asia.

Maybank KE cited the Japan Meteorological Agency's estimate of a 70 per cent possibility of La Nina weather patterns occurring during winter season.

SEE ALSO

Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"A colder winter implies rise in power demand and will support prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG), coal, and kerosene/jet (fuel)," the brokerage said in a report.

The brokerage expects firmer LNG prices, which will be a positive for producers that "sell at spot prices" such as Petronas Gas.

Also among the beneficiaries that Maybank KE identified were Bangkok-listed PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), Thai Oil, and Star Petroleum Refining.

Bangkok-listed PTT, on the other hand, could experience a negative impact as higher LNG prices might mean it imports less LNG.

According to Maybank KE, PTT is unlikely to meet its goal of importing 11 shipments this year as prices have risen quickly. That means a lower risk that PTT will reduce its nomination for LNG from PTTEP.

Meanwhile, both Thai Oil and Star Petroleum Refining should benefit from higher jet fuel and kerosene demand. The former is most leveraged to jet, Maybank KE said, while the latter is a pure play refiner whose products include jet fuel.

Despite the collapse in air travel amid the pandemic, Maybank KE said there have been "signs of improvement" this week for gasoline and jet fuel prices.

"(The) pick-up in kerosene / jet (fuel) is driven by upcoming seasonal heating demand as Japan and South Korea raise stockpiles," the brokerage said, adding that the possibility of La Nina is also "supportive of demand".

They were, however, quick to caution that a "meaningful rebound" in jet fuel will have to wait till the second half of next year, since global commercial flights have yet to recover.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Singapore farm industry gets new guide on regulatory landscape

Gold gains 1% on dollar retreat, US stimulus hopes

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience

Argentina becomes first country to approve genetically modified wheat

Oil jumps on supply cuts in US Gulf, wariness about North Sea, Opec

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 04:26 PM
Technology

AMD in talks to buy rival Xilinx in US$30b deal: sources

[SAN FRANCISCO] Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is in advanced discussions to buy Xilinx in a takeover that could be...

Oct 9, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped Friday on uncertainty about the prospects for a new US stimulus, while mainland...

Oct 9, 2020 04:16 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian Muslim and union groups to fight new jobs law in court

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo came under increasing pressure to repeal his new controversial labour law...

Oct 9, 2020 03:55 PM
Real Estate

Tycoon running 500 hotels warns of more job cuts, closures

[BANGKOK] Minor International, which runs more than 500 hotels across 55 countries, may cut more jobs and shut...

Oct 9, 2020 03:42 PM
Government & Economy

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,859.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Suntec Reit eyes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova buildings

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for