You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petronas sees commercial production this year at southern Malaysia refinery

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 10:56 AM

AK_ptr_2211.jpg
State oil company Petronas said its massive refinery and petrochemicals complex in southern Malaysia, a US$27-billion joint venture with Saudi Aramco, will start commercial operations as planned by the end of the year, dismissing a report of a delay.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[KUALA LUMPUR] State oil company Petronas said its massive refinery and petrochemicals complex in southern Malaysia, a US$27-billion joint venture with Saudi Aramco, will start commercial operations as planned by the end of the year, dismissing a report of a delay.

The refinery's atmospheric residue desulphurisation (ARDS) unit, hit by a fire in April, will begin operation by mid-2020, Petronas said in an email late on Wednesday.

"Petronas would like to clarify that its Pengerang Integrated Complex is in the middle of start-up activities and expected, as planned, to be in commercial operations by end of 2019," it told Reuters.

Last week, Platts said the fire had delayed commissioning of Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem), a part of the complex, to the second half of 2020, citing Aramco's comments in its prospectus for an initial public offering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project had been shut in April after fire damaged the atmospheric residue desulphurisation unit.

SEE ALSO

Alibaba’s bankers get more buck for their bang

It consists of a 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) oil refinery and a petrochemical complex with annual production capacity of 3.3 million tonnes. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China to speed up launch of rare earth futures contracts: exchange

Oil rises to 2-month high on hopes of longer Opec cuts, US-China trade deal

Oil jumps over 2% after US inventory data, Russia Opec comments

SIAS concerned over lack of finality on Utico's offer

Australia billionaires plan to export solar power to Singapore

SP Group commits S$35m for digital workplace, formalises training committee

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 11:10 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets on the rise as trade optimism returns

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Friday as a sense of optimism returned to trading floors after a report said China...

Nov 22, 2019 10:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade: report

[BENGALURU] Charles Schwab Corp, the largest discount broker in the US financial world, is in talks to buy rival TD...

Nov 22, 2019 10:39 AM
Garage

Silicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator closing China unit

[CALIFORNIA] Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator of startups, said on Thursday it would close YC China, a...

Nov 22, 2019 10:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Moody's downgrades MNACT outlook on uncertainty over damaged Hong Kong mall

CREDIT rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has changed its outlook on Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (...

Nov 22, 2019 10:22 AM
Garage

Thai bank targets US$1b spinoff among its fintech units

[BANGKOK] Siam Commercial Bank Pcl plans to spin off some of its fintech divisions as it tries to monetise its push...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly